Confident, inexperienced DeKalb growing through summer workouts

DeKALB – With 30 seniors graduated from last year’s roster, summer drills took on a different feel for the DeKalb football team.

Already with a couple of 7-on-7s under their belts, coach Derek Schneeman said he’s liked what he’s seen from the inexperienced Barbs so far.

“You want to see the little things fundamentally, and especially seeing guys communicating. It’s silly to give up a big play because you didn’t talk. We’ve done a great job of that.” — Derek Schneeman, DeKalb football coach

“We’ve made some plays, but we also have a lot of room to grow,” said Schneeman, entering his third year as DeKalb head coach. “And that takes time. You don’t expect, especially with so many new guys, you don’t expect to just hit the ground running necessarily on offense. There are just relationships that need to be developed. At the same time, we’re seeing a lot of good things, and I like our progress right now.”

Schneeman said there are three starters back from last year’s 6-4 playoff team – linebacker Daniel Roman-Johnson, wide receiver Xavier Dandridge and running back Talen Tate.

Through 7-on-7s and practices, Schneeman said he’s seen a lot of growth, particularly with communication.

“You want to see the little things fundamentally, and especially seeing guys communicating,” Schneeman said. “It’s silly to give up a big play because you didn’t talk. We’ve done a great job of that.”

He said the team has been high-energy throughout the summer and is confident, even given the lack of starting varsity experience.

“We might not always necessarily be in the right spots right now, we might not always be doing things that are fundamentally the way we teach,” Schneeman said, “but the effort is there, and the communication aspect is there, and that’s good to see right now.”

Schneeman said it’s a two-player battle to replace starting quarterback Adrien McVicar, with sophomore Cole Latimer and junior Mikey Hodge battling it out.

He said he’s liked what he has seen out of both quarterbacks so far.

“[Latimer has] had the experience of being the starting sophomore quarterback,” Schneeman said. “And he’s got varsity playing experience, even though it’s a different spot. I still think that’s valuable. He’s really looked good.”

Dandridge said he’s optimistic for the upcoming season.

“I feel like it all starts with our young core,” Dandridge said. “Cole, he’s been making plays. I’m still trying to guide him. But he has a bright future, and I think this team has a bright future.”

Dandridge said between practice reps, 7-on-7 reps and watching film, the team has been growing nonstop.

“It’s been a lot of maturing, trying to grow up, just taking over as one of the older guys,” Dandridge said. “Just really trying to lead our young team, show them what varsity football is all about.”

Dandridge slots in to replace Ethan McCarter as the top receiver, while Tate is back after amassing 824 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last year, earning All-DuPage Valley Conference first-team honors.

Schneeman said Tate, a three-year starter, has continued to progress off the field as well as on it.

“That’s the next step for him,” Schneeman said. “Athletically he’s got everything. He’s very talented. But seeing him become a leader in the weight room, on the field and off the field has been really nice to see. I’m really excited to see what he does this year. I think he’s primed for a great year.”

Dandridge said he’s optimistic about what he’s seen so far.

“We’re still growing, still going through having all our small mistakes here and there and making up for them,” Dandridge said. “I think our team will be pretty solid this year. We’re pretty young. Still working.”