Marian Central’s Nate Sarfo makes himself known with hard work, on and off the field

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central football coach Liam Kirwan lights up when he talks about one of the Hurricanes’ prospective college players.

In this case, the player is not receiver Christian Bentancur or quarterback Cale McThenia, who already have their scholarships locked up at Clemson and Northern Iowa, although he loves talking about them too.

There is another player who Kirwan believes has a future in college football at a smaller level. Someone who still is a relative novice, having just played two years of football, but who is athletic, driven and a terrific learner.

Senior linebacker Nate Sarfo, who played his first year of any kind of football as a sophomore, has stood out with his workouts in various camps this summer. While Sarfo gets after it with training and practices, he also has works hard with self-promotion.

Sarfo’s Twitter page was full of highlight videos during the season and where he is headed to for camps this summer.

“He’s a little undersized, but you look at him, he works as hard as he possibly can,” Kirwan said. “He does the same thing with recruiting, he’s constantly on Twitter. He’ll spend all of lunch doing that. He’ll have a sandwich in one hand and looking up coaches on his phone (in the other). I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you get this done?’ He says, “I have 22 minutes for lunch, so I want to make it happen.’ It’s awesome.”

Sarfo (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is getting looks from numerous NCAA Division II and III schools, as well as some Ivy League schools. He will play outside linebacker, but Kirwan thinks he runs well enough to play safety in college.

The thing with Nate is he’s an athletic machine. You should see the work this guy put in in the offseason.” — Sean Truckenbrod, Marian Central linebacker

Sarfo has a 3.91 GPA, which helped him pick up the new sport two years ago. He played his sophomore season at defensive end, then moved to outside linebacker last season. Sarfo has talked with D-II Minnesota schools Moorhead State and Mankato State. Kirwan also has heard from Brown, Cornell and Penn from the Ivy League.

“I was learning a little bit last year,” he said. “It was my second year playing and I was still picking things up. I feel a lot better this year about where I’m at in terms of angle tackling and coverages and stuff like that. There was a lot to improve on that I can do this year.

“Intensity corrects everything. If you’re going to make mistakes, you might as well make them fast. Play fast and play hard.”

The Hurricanes appreciate Sarfo’s abilities and what he has done to catch up. Sarfo played some basketball and ran track when he was younger. Now, his sports are football and wrestling, a sport he just took up last season.

Sarfo’s best bench press is 265 pounds and he front squats 350.

“The thing with Nate is he’s an athletic machine,” Marian middle linebacker Sean Truckenbrod said. “You should see the work this guy put in in the offseason. He joined wrestling. He was not missing lifts. You can tell. You can look at him and see, right?

“He’s put on a ton of muscle and retained his speed. Nate’s a great leader and he’ll never put his teammates down.”

Kirwan said Sarfo had a good day at a Northwestern camp two weeks ago when he finished in the top five of standing broad jump (9 feet, 4 inches) and another agility drill. Marian competed at a Bears Nike 11-on-11 tournament and Sarfo was a top-eight finisher there. He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, which Kirwan thinks was a little slow for Sarfo.

“If he can play 4.4 speed, with his agility, he can play safety [in college],” Kirwan said. “He could play running back. There’s a lot of different places you can put him because he’s so smart too.

“We could probably move him around, but he was so good at outside linebacker, we’re just going to let him be there and have a great, great season.”

Marian was 3-6 last season and missed the playoffs, but plans on getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Hurricanes would not get multiplied, which will put them in Class 2A.

Sarfo is eager to do his part.

“I’d like to be in top three in tackles, maintain contain, keep things inside and funnel things into linebackers and safeties,” he said. “Do my job the absolute best I can and I think things will work out.”