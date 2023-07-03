Wheaton North Joe Barna commits to Illinois

A basketball player first growing up, Joe Barna first bought into the idea that he could play big-time college football after his sophomore year.

The Wheaton North rising senior defensive end/outside linebacker was pulled up to the varsity team during the playoffs as a sophomore. He earned a starting spot by the championship game, and recorded two sacks in the Falcons’ Class 7A championship game win over St. Rita.

“I hung up the basketball shoes after that,” Barna said.

That proved to be a sound decision. Barna has emerged as one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2024, and on June 27 made his verbal commitment to Illinois.

A three-star prospect ranked the 28th-best recruit in Illinois’ Class of 2024 by 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Barna chose the Illini from 19 offers including Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Purdue.

“I chose Illinois because of the people,” Barna said. “Almost every Power 5 school has nice facilities but the deciding factor was the people. I chose to commit now because I felt the feeling of home as soon as I got there and didn’t need to see any other schools after that.”

One of those people Barna spoke of is Illinois’ new outside linebacker coach/pass rush coordinator Charlie Bullen, hired in January. Prior to arriving in Champaign Bullen served as an NFL assistant for 11 years, the last four with the Arizona Cardinals.

Barna said that Bullen’s first stop on the road when recruiting was to see him in Wheaton.

“That is when I started my relationship with them,” Barna said. “The next week I went to spring practice and had a great talk with [Illinois head] coach [Bret] Bielema that led to an offer.

“Coach Bullen is an amazing guy with 10-plus years of NFL experience so he knows what it would take to develop me into what I want to be. Coach Bielema is also a great coach with NFL experience at my position and has a great winning record at all the other schools he’s been at.”

After receiving a series of MAC offers during the winter after his junior season ended, Barna saw his recruitment go to the next level in the spring.

Purdue, Washington State, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin all extended scholarship offers in April, Illinois on April 19, and Oklahoma joined that list in early June. Barna visited Wisconsin on June 16 and Illinois on June 23.

“The last few months have been great,” Barna said. “I was not stressed and enjoyed the process and got to meet many great coaches.”

Barna said Illinois envisions him as their outside linebacker, an “edge/stand up end” type player.

“They believe I hold the size and am also athletic enough to make plays,” Barna said.

Barna becomes the fifth of the top 31 prospects in Illinois’ Class of 2024 to make their commitment to the state university. He looks forward to being part of the Illini’s resurgence under Bielema.

“Being this close to home and representing the state of Illinois means a lot to me,” Barna said. “University of Illinois football does not get a lot of credit and neither does IHSA football. I believe I can be part of the big things in Illinois’ future.”