Kane County recruiting notebook: St. Charles North’s Jake Furtney commits to Army

ST. CHARLES – Jake Furtney found a college football home rather comfortably.

Furtney, a St. Charles North senior tight end, verbally committed to Army West-Point on June 27. Furtney joins 2021 graduate Paolo Generelli as recent North Stars to connect in western New York.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Furtney weighed 13 offers, including Air Force, Navy, Northern Illinois and Ohio University.

“I feel like, talent-wise, it’s what utilizes [me] the best,” Furtney said. “In this offense they’re now using, I feel like I’m going to be able to do a lot. I’ll be able to maximize my capabilities, so I’m excited about it.”

Furtney expects to be moved “everywhere” from the tight end position – in-line blocking, being a threat down field in the passing game and doing whatever else comes his way.

“I think if I can do anything, then they use me to do everything. That’s what’s going to happen, so I’m excited for it,” Furtney said.

Furtney took his unofficial visit during the first week of April, a visit he said “opened my eyes” a little bit. Between the game day atmosphere and service opportunity, West Point proved to be an ideal fit.

“I didn’t know much about the whole service [aspect at first],” Furtney said. “I also didn’t know about how big football was there [and] how improved the facilities are. They get treated pretty well there with the facilities and all that.”

With the North Stars, Furtney is looking to build upon a junior season that ended with eight catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns and 30 tackles defensively.

“I’m psyched about this season. I think we’re going to be a great team. I know we’re going to be a great team,” Furtney said. “We’ve put in a lot of work this summer, so we jell well together. I really think we’re taking a huge step forward, so I’m excited.”

Plumb competes at Alabama-hosted passing exposure camp

Ethan Plumb earned a taste of Southeastern Conference level competition and he had to travel almost 800 miles to do so.

Plumb, St. Charles North’s presumptive full-time starting quarterback, was among an estimated 600 high school football athletes hosted by the University of Alabama on June 25 for a passing camp.

The passing camp opportunity came about because of Plumb’s relationship with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is now the Tide’s offensive coordinator on coach Nick Saban’s staff.

“He reached out, invited me out. I said I’d love to go,” Plumb said. “I think it’s a pretty cool opportunity. I haven’t really been out there and it’s why not? … I threw well. I mean, it was about as hot as you can get in Alabama. … I think I threw well.

“They worked [us] as hard as you can possibly work there and it was cool to hear from Saban, arguably the greatest college football coach of all time on how football works on his life, his team.”

While the level of Alabama’s recruiting interest isn’t quite known, Plumb is expected to follow up throughout the coming weeks.

“They had me in the top group there, so I was with all the guys they’re looking at,” Plumb said. “It was pretty special. After the camp was completed, we went on a tour of the facilities. … I’d love to go back sometime. Overall, I can’t complain at all. A great camp experience.”

Batavia senior Jordan Buckley verbally commits to Ball State

Jordan Buckley soon could see his older brother on an opposing college football sideline in the Mid-American Conference.

The younger brother of former Batavia star and Western Michigan University sophomore Jalen Buckley, Jordan Buckley verbally committed to Ball State University last week.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder first connected with Ball State coaches in late spring and was offered May 18. Buckley also weighed offers from Minnesota State and Southern Illinois University.

“I like what they do with their D-lineman,” Buckley said. “They always stunt them, they move them. It’s not like you go to one gap and sit there. It’s more movement.”

Buckley had 26 tackles in 14 games for Class 7A state runner-up Batavia last season.

“[Ball State head coach Mike] Neu is kind of like [Batavia] coach [Dennis] Piron in a way,” Buckley said. “Because he was more caring for you [as a person] than [simply just] caring about the game. He was one of the coaches you can talk to [on a personal level], not just only football talk.”

Batavia starting quarterback Ryan Boe verbally committed to North Dakota State University on June 20 but could not immediately be reached for comment.