Kendall County recruiting notes: Oswego East O-lineman Zac Clarke commits to Western Michigan

Zac Clarke has only played one season of offensive line at Oswego East.

He’s come a long way in a short time.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound rising senior, who played left tackle for the Wolves last fall, on Sunday made his verbal commitment to Western Michigan. Clarke, a three-star recruit and the 39th-ranked prospect in Illinois’ Class of 2024 by 247Sports, chose the Broncos from 17 scholarship offers including Cincinnati, Ball State and Toledo.

“I really didn’t envision myself playing at that level,” Clarke said. “When I was younger I wanted to, but throughout high school I didn’t think I was that good at football. After junior year in December, a bunch of college coaches started hitting me up. It really clicked for me that I could work hard and achieve that goal. That’s exactly what happened.”

Clarke played defensive end as a sophomore, when he weighed around 200 pounds. At year-end meetings that season, Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc pitched two roads to Clarke’s college prospects.

“I said, ‘Here is the deal: you can go to college and play defensive end and go to Aurora University like I did, nothing wrong with that, good school, or you can switch to O-line and potentially play in the Big Ten,’” LeBlanc said. “He’s put the work in, done the training, stuff on his own. Everything he has got so far he deserves. He is just a super great kid.”

Clarke has always been tall for his age, but it was not until late that he hit a growth spurt. He went from 220 pounds at the beginning of last season to his current weight of 265 pounds – “hit it pretty good, eating a lot, but good food. I’ve done it the right way.”

Western Michigan’s coaches came to Oswego East in the winter, and things snowballed from there. Clarke made three visits to the Kalamazoo campus. An offer was extended to Clarke during a phone call during a track meet this spring.

“I’ve had a pretty good relationship with [offensive line] Coach [Trevor] Mendelson and a couple guys on the staff,” Clarke said. “It started pretty early, and the relationship continued to build. I like the staff and the players. I think they have a good energy. It is a place I could see myself being for the next 4-5 years.”

Clarke said that Western Michigan’s coaches liked his length, work ethic and ability to move pretty well for his size. He plans to redshirt his freshman year with the goal to be starting by the following season.

LeBlanc said Clarke’s 6-foot-6 frame, his 81-inch wingspan, the fact that he runs well and has played O-line for only one season makes him a very enticing prospect to college coaches.

“I think he has a very high ceiling,” LeBlanc said. “He is a great student on the field and off, he does everything that he is supposed to and then some. He has done a great job of addressing that lack of experience in the last year, making himself a better offensive lineman. It proves to the college coaches that he’ll put in the work.

“What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in tenacity. He’s a tough kid. That’s the one thing you can’t teach is tough. He’s got that and the physical tools which made him intriguing for everybody.”

Yorkville's Logan Brasfield

Yorkville’s Brasfield commits to Coastal Carolina

Logan Brasfield at one point believed his athletic future was as a hockey goalkeeper.

His frame suggests football was the right choice.

The Yorkville senior, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound tackle, made his verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina earlier this month. Brasfield chose Coastal Carolina from eight offers. It came down to that school and Wyoming.

“I don’t know how they found me, but their coach came out, offered me, I went on a visit, and everything checked out,” Brasfield said. “It was kind of a no-brainer to me. I couldn’t really see anything holding me back, there was no red flag. I like everything there. It was a fun place to be.”

Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said he believes Brasfield’s best football is still ahead of him.

“He has not played football for very long. He is good, and he’s only had three years of football under his belt,” McGuire said. “He is a multi-sport athlete, been a hockey goalkeeper throughout his high school football career. I don’t know anybody that’s been a hockey goalkeeper and an offensive lineman. That combination of flexibility, hand-eye coordination and physicality is a rare combination that lends itself to playing football.”

Brasfield said that sophomore year he was playing hockey and was thinking that was the sport he wanted to do. That spring, as college coaches came to Yorkville to recruit Andrew Laurich and Yorkville’s other linemen, they started taking interest in Brasfield as a prospect.

“I thought I could go there with this,” Brasfield said. “After more exposure, I knew I could take it from there. Coastal Carolina, they like my athleticism a lot. They see me starting out at tackle. If I do good there, they’ll keep me there. If not, they’ll move me inside.”

Recruiting roundup

Plano senior running back Waleed Johnson picked up an offer from the University of Findlay on June 23. Oswego junior linebacker Carson Cooney received offers from Illinois on June 4 and Central Michigan on June 7.