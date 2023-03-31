CCL/ESCC recruiting notes: Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree ‘blessed’ as recruiting process continues

Mount Carmel running back Darrion Dupree is enjoying the exploratory portion of his recruitment.

Dupree spent the winter visiting different campuses and talking with coaches as he comes closer to making his college decision during the middle of his senior season.

“I’m blessed to be in the spot I am today and it just motivates me more to keep pushing, keep striving,” Dupree said. “There are people who don’t have this opportunity and I’m not going to put it to waste.”

Dupree is one of the top running backs in Illinois and the Midwest. Rivals lists Dupree as a four-star recruit, the sixth-best prospect in the state, while 247Sports lists him as a three-star, 12-best in Illinois.

He rushed for 664 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per carry, and scored 10 touchdowns in nine games last season. He missed the entire postseason when the Caravan won the Class 7A state title because of turf toe.

Some of the most prominent Power Five programs in the Midwest like Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville, Missouri and Nebraska have offered Dupree. Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue and Minnesota have all offered since the start of the year.

Dupree already visited Missouri, Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois and was impressed with each school, but Illinois stood out the most, with head coach Brett Bielema making a good impression with his history of producing NFL running backs, Dupree said.

“It was great, I’m not going to lie,” Dupree said of Illinois. “I really felt at home when I was at Illinois. It felt different.”

Dupree will travel to Purdue this weekend and and is set to visit Notre Dame in mid-April. In the meantime, Dupree will get the green light to train without restrictions on April 6 after rehabbing from turf toe.

“I’ve been ready,” Dupree said. “I’ve been trying to get back to the running back club, I’m ready to get back and get some work in.”

Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson adds Northwestern offer

Joliet Catholic junior Dillan Johnson’s recruiting star continues to rise after he earned his first Big Ten offer from Northwestern on March 11.

Johnson didn’t expect to earn the offer when he visited Northwestern’s lakefront campus, but was excited when head coach Pat Fitzgerald took him aside and offered him a scholarship.

“It’s just a great opportunity overall,” Johnson said of the offer. “Northwestern is a top-tier school, it’s basically in my backyard, has great academics, great football, it’s close. What more can you really ask?”

The Wildcats became the latest Power Five program to offer after already earning offers from Missouri, Iowa State, California and Kansas State. He also holds offers from Division-I schools Western Kentucky, Tulane, Miami (Ohio), and Bowling Green.

Wisconsin offered Johnson his second Big Ten scholarship on March 25.

Both Rivals and 247Sports list Johnson as a three-star defensive lineman, the 19th-best prospect in Illinois. Johnson finished his junior season with 39 total tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss, which helped him earn CCL/ESCC Orange Co-Defensive Player of the Year and CCL/ESCC Orange All-Conference honors.

Recruiting took a backseat for much of the winter as Johnson wrestled and won his second straight state title, but now he’s back out visiting different campuses. Johnson already visited Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan and is set to return to Northwestern.

Johnson said he doesn’t have a timeline for when he’ll make his college decision but he’ll know when his a campus and coaching staff will feel right.

“It’s really what’s going to be the best fit for me,” Johnson said. “When I go there, I know for a fact that it’s going to help be the best athlete that I can be.”

Mount Carmel’s Parker Startz D-I offers list grows

Mount Carmel junior Parker Startz’ dream of playing college football continued to become more of a reality with his latest set of offers.

Army, Toledo and Ball State all offered since late January and Startz is grateful for each new opportunity.

“I’m extremely grateful to be in this position,” Startz said. “It’s a childhood dream to even consider myself to be able to play college football, it’s something you dream about.”

247Sports ranks Startz as a three-star linebacker, the 48th-best prospect in the state. He finished his junior season with 81 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery and played a major role on a Caravan defense that was one of the best in the state during last season’s title run.

Startz visited Miami (Ohio) a couple months ago and liked the way the Redhawks run their program and that the university isn’t so big. He also visited Illinois this past weekend and left Champaign.

“I think Illinois was better than any school that I’ve been to facility wise,” Startz said. “The way the run stuff, it reminds me of Mount Carmel, it’s always striving to do better.”

Startz will continue to visit different programs in the coming months and hopes that some Power Five programs offer him once the NCAA’s dead period is over and coaches can start visiting schools again.

“Overall, it’s super fun to be in this position and be able to live this kind of life so far in high school,” Startz said.

Notre Dame offer a dream come true for Nazareth’s Gabe Kaminski

Although Gabe Kaminski knew Notre Dame would offer him on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day, the offer was still a dream come true for Nazareth’s sophomore defensive lineman.

“It meant so much to me,” Kaminski said. “I’ve been a fan of Notre Dame since I was really young. My brother was recruited by them, so now to be recruited by them is amazing.

“The tradition there, it runs all the way back. It’s such a highly regarded school and it’s the best of both worlds with academics and sports. It’s a great school all around.”

Notre Dame joins an impressive list of schools who have already offered Kaminski. Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Purdue and Northwestern all offered Kaminski, who Rivals and 247Sports both rank as a four-star defensive lineman.

Kaminski was named to the Friday Night Drive First Team after finishing his sophomore season with 74 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble and one safety, earning CCL/ESCC Green All-Conference honors. He also helped the Roadrunners win the Class 5A state title last season.

Kaminski visited Northwestern in January and is set to get to more campuses after wrestling during the winter. He’ll visit Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Louisville and Northwestern in the coming months.

With plenty of time to make his decision as a sophomore, Kaminski is looking forward to building relationships with coaches.

“I’m just trying to get out and see what they have to offer me,” Kaminski said. “Not only through athletics but academics as well, which one would be best for what I want to major in.”