Princeton’s Teegan Davis opens recruitment back up

Princeton two-way all-stater Teegan Davis is back in the market for college football coaches.

The Tigers all-state quarterback/defensive back has decommitted from Eastern Illinois University and has opened his recruitment back up.

On his Twitter account, Davis announced “I would like to thank the coaches at Eastern Illinois for the opportunity they gave me. After conversation with my family and coaches, it is best for me to decommit from Eastern and reopen my recruitment. My recruitment is 100 percent open.”

Davis was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick at both quarterback and defensive back and named IHSFCA 3A All-State.

He led the Tigers to the 3A quarterfinals for the second straight year, becoming Princeton’s all-time passing leader.