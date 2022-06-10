Kenwood Academy’s Logan Lester commits to Western Michigan, excited for ‘bright future’

Logan Lester felt like the timing was right to make his college choice.

The Kenwood Academy junior went through the recruitment process since his sophomore year and felt like he learned everything he could about each school. He just wanted to commit where it felt like home.

Lester announced his commitment to Western Michigan on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited,” Lester said. “I’m looking forward to the future and I think it’s going to be bright.”

Lester (6-foot-3, 188 pounds) held 10 scholarship offers to play collegiate football. Boston College was the first to offer in the middle of his sophomore year while Nebraska and Kansas followed suit.

Western Michigan was the fourth school to offer but was the first program that visited him at Kenwood Academy. Lester built a strong relationship with wide receiver coach Chris Chestnut and felt like he could go to head coach Tim Lester even though he was the head of the program.

Lester considered Kansas and Miami (Ohio) along with Western Michigan as his top three, but the offensive system the Broncos run, their history of putting wide receivers in the NFL and the constant communication made it an easy decision for Lester.

“They wanted me,” Lester said. “It seemed like they wanted me and they were really welcoming. I felt that more from them than any other school.”

Lester considered taking his recruitment into the summer, but he didn’t want to take a chance. There was the potential that more programs could have noticed him at a showcase camp this summer and offered him a scholarship, but Lester wanted a guaranteed spot at a program where it felt like home.

247Sports Composite ranks Lester as a three-star recruit, the 29th-best in the state. Rivals also gave the wide receiver a three-star ranking, ranking him the 21st-best prospect in Illinois.

Despite the solid rankings, Lester knows he still has to improve his game so he can help Kenwood this upcoming fall. The Broncos made their third consecutive postseason appearance in 2021 with an 8-2 record and won the Chicago Public League championship.

Lester said he’s looking forward to helping the team build off of its recent success.

“I feel like I have to work a lot harder now,” Lester said. “I always work hard, but I feel like I have a target on my back. I don’t feel like I need to prove it to anyone else, but I need to prove it to myself.”