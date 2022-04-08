DuPage/Cook County recruiting notes: Glenbard South sophomore receiver Cam Williams sees recruitment heat up

Cam Williams is one of the fastest rising sophomore prospects in the Midwest.

The Glenbard South receiver made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame last week, his second visit to the South Bend campus.

Since late March, Williams has picked up offers from Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri to put his total at 15 scholarships.

But Williams, a multi-sport athlete with a diverse skill set, still has a long way to go be labeled as the top athlete in his family. Hailing from a family of athletes, Williams said he’s learned a lot from his cousin, Ryan Boatright. The East Aurora graduate was one of the most electric basketball players in Chicagoland over the past two decades, helping lead Connecticut to the 2014 National Championship. Boatright, who is playing overseas, averaged 31 points a game in his senior season at East Aurora. Williams said basketball was his first sport, but he started playing football in fifth grade.

“Everyone in my family were hoopers in college and (Ryan) was in the pros and is overseas at the moment and a bunch of them were track athletes,” Williams said. “But no one ever played football really. My uncle did play and was drafted by the Bears, but got injured.”

Still, Williams is trending upward in his family — and the Midwest — because of his combination of speed, intelligence, toughness, versatility and work ethic, according to Glenbard South football coach Ryan Crissey.

“His ceiling is just so high, and his athletic ability, his explosiveness is really unmatched,” Crissey said. “I don’t know of another receiver out there (locally) who has what he has, in terms of explosiveness and size. The biggest thing coaches love about him is his blocking ability. He’s a tenacious perimeter blocker and his body control is ridiculous. He’s doing track now, and excelling at the high jump and triple jump. His athleticism separates him from everybody else.”

Williams, who also recently visited Michigan, said it’s been a busy month.

“The last few weeks for me and my family have been fun, but stressful because of all the traveling,” Williams said. “In the end, it’s all worth it for me and my future…I’m not surprised by the attention that I’m receiving, but it can be a bit overwhelming sometimes getting messages from people you don’t know and either responding or not responding because sometimes you still just want to feel like a normal kid.”

Crissey said the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Williams reminds of him former Crete-Monee and Mississippi star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Williams, who transferred to Glenbard South from Montini after his freshman year, caught 37 passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

“I’ve used the example of Laquon Treadwell numerous times,” Crissey said. “I firmly believe he’s right there, with Laquon as a sophomore compared to (Laquon) as a senior. Coaches are seeing a true wideout. His future is so bright, and he’s taken total control of it by working hard in the classroom and off the field.”

Willowbrook's Josh Brown carries the ball for a gain against Downers Grove South on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 in Villa Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Brown commits to NIU

Willowbrook senior running back Josh Brown endured a unique recruiting path to his commitment. A three-year varsity player, Brown committed to Northern Illinois last week.

Still, Brown said it wasn’t an easy process, mainly due to the Huskies unsure about his correct age during the evaluation process.

“Northern Illinois was the first school interested in me after the York game last year,” Brown said. “They asked me a lot, about my height, weight and what was my age. They thought I was like 20 years (old), but my age was wrong on a program. I forget to cross out my age and fix it. I was only 17 at the time, and a junior.”

As a junior, Brown caught the eyes of several colleges, running for 1,750 yards and scoring a single-season school record 23 touchdowns in a shortened season. He also added 20 tackles, including nine for losses, at defensive end.

The 5-8, 195-pound Brown said he finalized his commitment to the Huskies after making a second visit, this time at a spring practice.

“I’m happy with my decision,” Brown said. “The atmosphere was really good, and they give a chance for people to show what skills they have. I’m very excited to see what I can do in college. I’m willing to put in the work every day. I’m learned from my dad, since he was a very hard worker. My uncle taught me a lot about the technical side. I’ve played running back for 12 years, so it’s great to get an opportunity to play the position I was born to play. It’s a blessing.”

Lyons lineman Tuerk in demand

Lyons sophomore defensive end Eddie Tuerk is a high-demand player. Tuerk is planning to attend a Northwestern practice on Thursday. He visited Tennessee on April 2, and Vanderbilt on April 1. He also visited Wisconsin on March 26, and slated to attend the ESPN Elite Underclassmen Camp in Kansas City on April 10.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman holds 13 offers including Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern and Tennessee.