Illinois High School Football News

High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove North's Maxwell Troha (5) celebrates a touchdown catch and run with Oliver Thulin (10) during football game between Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Friday, Sept 5, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove North's Maxwell Troha (5) celebrates a touchdown catch and run with Oliver Thulin (10) during football game between Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Friday, Sept 5, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

By Joshua Welge

Downers Grove North 55, Downers Grove South 13: Downers Grove North junior Kevin Jay ran for three touchdowns and also threw for a score in relief of Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu, and the Trojans beat Downers Grove South 55-13 for their 11th straight win in the crosstown series.

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Downers Grove North's Maxwell Troha (5) celebrates a touchdown catch and run with Oliver Thulin (10) during football game between Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Friday, Sept 5, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Lyons 31, Wheaton Warrenville South 28: Senior Jimmy Hillmann has become a two-way lineman this season for the Lyons football team. Now also starting on defense, Hillmann literally had a huge hand in securing the Lions’ hard-fought 31-28 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South Friday in Western Springs.

Hinsdale Central 28, Naperville Central 14: Riley Contreras threw for 235 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Hinsdale Central reversed recent outcomes against Naperville Central with a 28-14 win to improve to 2-0.

Oswego East 24, Willowbrook 7: Oswego East senior Jasiah Watson celebrated his birthday in style with a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 24-7 win at Willowbrook.

West Aurora 35, Glenbard East 32: West Aurora slowed down Glenbard East‘s passing game and put its ground game on track in the second half to pull out a 35-32 win Friday night at Ken Zimmerman Field in an Upstate Eight Conference crossover game.

Stevenson 10, Wheaton North 7: Wheaton North had a 24-yard field goal for the tie with 39.1 seconds left hit the left upright as Stevenson held on for a 10-7 win.

Kaneland 42, Lemont 37: Carter Grabowski had a career night with 225 yards and three touchdowns, and Kaneland needed to hold off visiting Lemont 42-37.

Glenbard North 41, Benet 15: Donato Gatses rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns, and Glenbard North shook off an early one-score deficit to run over Benet 41-15.

Fenwick 35, Oak Park-River Forest 0: Jamen Williams (16-of-24 passing, 187 yards) threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Friars (2-0), who posted their second consecutive shutout of the Huskies.

Glenbard South 47, East Aurora 0

Riverside-Brookfield 41, Hinsdale South 20

IC Catholic Prep 40, Woodstock North 13

Montini 35, Hillcrest 12

York 38, Plainfield North 3

High School FootballFND - DuPage & Cook Counties
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

