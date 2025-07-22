Rejuvenated Bishop McNamara determined to end playoff skid

July 22, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Rejuvenated Bishop McNamara determined to end playoff skid

By Mason Schweizer
Bishop McNamara's Karter Krutsinger, left, and Jordan Callaway.

Bishop McNamara's Karter Krutsinger (left) and Jordan Callaway (Mason Schweizer)

Commuters who have driven through the western portion of Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee have been able to note the seemingly constant progress being made on construction of the new Rich Zinanni Stadium, the home of Bishop McNamara football.

Meanwhile, the program itself has been doing the same.

There’s never been a class of football players to graduate from Bishop McNamara without the program making at least one at playoff appearance. With that streak in jeopardy after the Fightin’ Irish missed a third straight postseason for the first time ever last fall, the Class of 2026 plans on keeping that proud tradition alive.

“The tradition has been winning in the past, and it hasn’t been for the past couple years,” senior quarterback/wide receiver/safety Karter Krutsinger said. “But I think we can turn it around and start our own tradition.”

Following the retirement of five-time state champion head coach Rich Zinanni after the 2021 season, the Irish have gone 11-16 the past three seasons. They made a coaching change over the offseason, as Greg Youngblood becomes the fourth head coach since Zinanni’s retirement – Alan Rood left to create St. Anne’s 8-Man program before coaching a game, Shawn Lade served as the interim coach for the 2022 season before Bob Kelly was hired and coached the team for two years.

That instability at the top of the program is something Youngblood – last year’s defensive coordinator and the former defensive coordinator at Olivet Nazarene University – said probably contributed to the first three-year playoff drought in school history. That’s also why he wouldn’t blame his players for being skeptical under yet another new coach, but he’s seen quite the opposite over the summer.

“They’ve bought in,” Youngblood said. “Any time there’s changes to staff, personnel, whatever, we want the kids to buy in. No matter what you do, if they don’t buy in it won’t work. I’ve tried to create an atmosphere where they understand my expectations and what I want, but to also get feedback.”

That dedication has included 6 a.m. summer camp that consists of the weight and film rooms at least just as much as the practice field. Once camp ends for the day, Krutsinger and senior running back/linebacker Jordan Callaway both said the team will get together on their own time, whether that’s more time in the gym or working on their routes.

And that extra work has been made evident to Youngblood and his staff as they’ve noticed the offseason growth. There are plenty of pieces in place, as they return a dozen players that started on at least one side of the ball last year, as well as Krutsinger, who suffered a season-ending injury Week 1.

The combination of skill and passion Youngblood has seen is a concoction that can lead to a successful season in a Chicagoland Christian Conference that features defending Class 2A State champion Chicago Christian and other successful programs such as Wheaton Academy, Hope Academy and Aurora Christian.

“We’ve got kids with ability, which is always good,” Youngblood said. “We have good senior leadership and that’s the ceiling. Talent can go a long way, but you have to have culture and leadership, and if you have those, you have a chance for the talent to fulfill what they’re capable of.”

Youngblood has used the process of writing a book for the team’s season. As summer camp winds down, the Irish are finishing their second chapter. By the time they write the last chapter, they expect to at least snap their playoff drought, even if others don’t.

“It would be amazing because right now there are a lot of people talking down on us, looking at us like underdogs,” Callaway said. “I think this is the season for us to show Mac is back. We’re ready. I think we got way better in the past year, and it’s for the younger guys as well. We want to set that standard so they can follow that.”