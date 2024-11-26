IHSA Class 2A state preview: Chicago Christian vs. Maroa-Forsyth

There are different paths and pedigrees that teams take in getting to the state championship game.

One of the two teams in Friday’s final, Maroa-Forsyth, knows the path and understands the road as it will be the Trojans ninth appearance in a state championship game since 2006.

The team on the other sideline, Chicago Christian, has no experience playing at this level having played in and won the school’s first ever semifinal game with a victory over Farmington during semifinal weekend. Prior to this playoff run, Chicago Christian had won just six postseason games in school history.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 2A title game, which will get underway at 1 p.m. Friday in Normal.

Chicago Christian (12-1)

Head coach: CJ Cesario (12-1, first season)

Last title-game appearance: First title game appearance

Path to state

• defeated Illini West, 53-16

• defeated Tri-Valley, 24-14

• defeated Bismarck-Henning, 34-13

• defeated Farmington, 34-20

Offensive stalwart

Kenny Jager, RB/S: Jager has been an absolute workhorse for the Knights and has shouldered a much heavier workload in the postseason. He’ll be leaned on heavily here as well as the speedster is averaging nearly nine yards a carry and has found the end zone 27 times.

Defense stalwart

Brock Sperling, DT/OL: Sperling is a player that must be attended to off the Knights defensive line. He’s netted a whopping 35 tackles for loss this season and it will be a challenge for Maroa to keep him out of its backfield.

The wildcard

Eddie Van Dellen, WR/DB: Van Dellen has just 25 catches on the season, but if he gets his mitts on the ball it usually leads to a big play. 40% of his catches have turned into touchdowns and he’s averaging nearly 22 yards per grab.

Stat book

• Other than its lone loss of the season to Wheaton Academy, Chicago Christian has kept every one of its opponents at or under 21 points.

• Prior to this playoff run, Chicago Christian had won just one postseason game since 2007.

• During its current 10-game winning streak, just one team has come within a touchdown of toppling Chicago Christian (Aurora Christian, Week 9).

The skinny

Chicago Christian’s run to the title game emerged as something of a surprise and the Knights have done it with basically an ironman lineup. Eight Knights are listed as the starters on both sides of the ball and all but two of the listed starters are seniors. The Knights have demonstrated all season long that the workload hasn’t deterred them, but the challenge this week will be fatigue, especially on the defensive side of the football if Maroa-Forsyth gets its high octane spread offense operating effectively.

Maroa-Forsyth (12-1)

Head coach: Josh Jostes (236-64, 25th season)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2018, lost 35-16 to GCMS in Class 2A title game

Path to state

• defeats Decatur St. Teresa, 49-13

• defeats Chester, 28-7

• defeats Quincy Notre Dame, 22-21

• defeats Johnston City, 41-22

Offensive stalwart

Grant Smith, WR/LB: A University of Illinois recruit, Smith is an impact performer on both sides of the football. Smith has latched on to 18 touchdown passes this season and also is a huge contributor on defense.

Defense stalwart

Khanton Wilson, RB/DE: It is hard to gather which side of the football Wilson has more of an impact. He’s got eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss on defense and is a 1,000-plus yard rusher on offense.

The wildcard

Mitch Williams, WR/DB: Williams started in the Maroa-Forsyth system as a quarterback, but was so effective as a wide receiver while waiting his turn that the Trojans simply elected to keep him in the position he’s been flourishing in.

Stat book

• The Trojans have a 3,000-plus yard passer (Ryne Sheppard), a 1,000-plus yard rusher (Khanton Wilson) and three receivers with at least 800 yards (Zach Smith, Grant Smith, Mitch Williams)

• Maroa-Forsyth has punted the ball just eight times this season.

• Slowing down Maroa-Forsyth in the first half is a key to trying to defeat them as the Trojans have scored 400 first half points this season.

The skinny

Maroa-Forsyth wants to do everything fast, particularly on offense. The Trojans are just short of 600 points on the season and could have easily piled on some more had they needed to considering they only played two regular season games decided by less than 20 points. Maroa’s ideal game would be getting involved in a back-and-forth battle with an opponent simply because they have so many weapons at their disposal. But the Trojans also seem poised for a battle that might be more defensive in nature.

FND pick

Maroa-Forsyth 27, Chicago Christian 20