Jose Medina to step down as L-P football coach

L-P head coach Jose Medina talks to his team during a timeout against Ottawa during the 2023 season at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru football coach Jose Medina is stepping down after 10 years as head coach and more than 20 years with the program.

His resignation is on the agenda to be approved at Wednesday‘s Board of Education meeting.

Medina took over the Cavs in 2015 after the team went 0-9 in 2014.

He coached L-P to a playoff berth in 2019 to end a 10-year postseason drought. Medina also led the Cavs to playoff berths in the fall of 2021 and 2022 and a 5-0 record during the COVID season in the spring of 2021.

Medina finishes with a record of 40-49.