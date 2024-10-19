High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Lyons Township's Dom Pisciotti (12) passes the ball during the first quarter Friday Oct. 18, 2024, while traveling to take on York High School in Elmhurst. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Lyons 24, York 7: Danny Carroll rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns and the defense forced three turnovers as the Lions clinched the program’s first outright West Suburban Silver title since 1987.

Nazareth 62, Benet 14: Logan Malachuk threw for 263 yards and five touchdowns and Lesroy Tittle scored on a 59-yard TD, as Nazareth showed no rust after a bye week due to a forfeit, blowing out Benet 62-14.

Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 13: Nathan Whitwell rushed for over 100 yards for the sixth time this season and found the end zone four times in a 35-13 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South.

Glenbard East 41, Glenbard South 7: Amonte Cook set the tone with a 50-yard touchdown, and Glenbard East’s defense held Glenbard South without a first down until deep into the fourth quarter of a 41-7 win to clinch the Upstate Eight East title.

Wheaton Academy 41, Aurora Christian 0: Jeremy Johanik’s 46-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a dominant defensive effort as Wheaton Academy shut out Aurora Christian 41-0 to clinch the Chicagoland Christian Conference title.

Downers Grove North 41, Hinsdale South 7

Downers Grove South 55, Proviso East 26

Mount Carmel 35, Fenwick 10

Glenbard West 51, Proviso West 0

Lemont 33, Oak Forest 3

Montini 28, St. Ignatius 7

St. Francis 41, DePaul Prep 38 (OT)

Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14 (OT)

Willowbrook 43, Morton 6