High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove North's Jake Gregorio (34) runs during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and York on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Elmhurst. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Downers Grove North 35, York 14: Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Gregorio ran for two and led a hard-hitting defensive effort and Downers Grove North rolled at York 35-14 in West Suburban Silver action

Nazareth 45, St. Rita 21: Logan Malachuk threw for 255 yards and three TDs, two to Trenton Walker, and the Roadrunners became playoff eligible with their fifth win.

St. Francis 21, IC Catholic Prep 13: Sophomore Tivias Caldwell rushed for 141 yards on 27 attempts, his final carry of the night a 2-yard touchdown run that capped off a 12-play drive in the Spartans’ win in Elmhurst.

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Wheaton North 6: Owen Yorke ran for 121 yards and two TDs and added a TD catch, and the Tigers’ defense turned in one of its best performances of the season.

Montini 34, Carmel 16: Israel Abrams threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, Nick Irion and the Montini defense stuffed Carmel on fourth and goal just before halftime, and the Broncos went on to beat the Corsairs 34-16.

Riverside-Brookfield 26, Glenbard South 21: The host Bulldogs scored two straight touchdowns to erase a four-point halftime deficit and went on to beat the Raiders and snap their four-game winning streak.

Downers Grove South 31, Hinsdale South 28

Dominic West threw for three TDs and ran for one for the Mustangs.

Fenwick 37, St. Laurence 15

Lemont 38, Bremen 0

Lyons 49, Oak Park-River Forest 14

Dominic Pisciotti threw for three TDs for the Lions (6-0, 4-0).

Willowbrook 51, Proviso East 0