Mendota, Bureau Valley suffer lopsided Week 4 losses: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

Football

Monmouth-Roseville 49, Mendota 10: At Mendota, the host Trojans fell to 0-4 on the season (0-2 in the Three Rivers Mississippi Conference) with the loss to the Titans.

Mendota is home again next Friday, hosting a Sherrard team coming off its first win of the season against Hall.

Farmington 54, Bureau Valley 6: At Farmington, the visiting Storm slipped to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large with the running-clock defeat at the hands of the Farmers.

Bureau Valley is home against Knoxville in Week 5.