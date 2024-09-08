Kendall County high school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game

Oswego’s Ayden Villa (24) celebrates his second touchdown of the game against Joliet Catholic during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, Sep 6, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Oswego 17, Joliet Catholic 0: Ayden Villa rushed for 110 yards and a 64-yard touchdown, and Oswego’s defense led by elite linebacker play held Joliet Catholic to 148 total yards in a 17-0 shutout.

[ Photos: Oswego vs. Joliet Catholic ]

Sycamore 15, Oswego East 9: Twice this year the Sycamore football team has been losing entering the fourth quarter. The Spartans are now 2-0 after another comeback, this time a 15-9 victory in a defensive struggle against Oswego East

New Trier 24, Yorkville 8: New Trier scored 17 second quarter points to open up a 17-0 halftime lead and went on beat the visiting Foxes. Yorkville (0-2) scored its only points on Jack Beetham’s TD pass to Dyllan Malone.

Beetham was 11-for-31 passing for 179 yards and Malone had six catches for 123 yards, but Yorkville was held to minus 3 rushing yards.

Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15: Visiting Wilmington rolled up a 40-0 halftime lead and went on to the nonconference win. Sandwich (0-2) scored TDs on Kai Pon’s 53-yard TD run and Simeion Harris’ 1-yard TD run.

Manteno 27, Plano 6: Visiting Manteno jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a quarter and went on to the nonconference win. Kaiden Schimandle threw a 34-yard TD pass to Tim Young for Plano’s lone score. Young ran for 53 yards and Amari Bryant 51 for Plano (1-1). Niko Akiyama ran for 149 yards and two TDs for Manteno (2-0).