High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove North 42, Downers Grove South 0: Caden Chiarelli ran for a career-high four touchdowns on just five carries, and Downers Grove North’s defense held Downers Grove South to four first downs in a 42-0 win, the 10th straight in the crosstown rivalry.

York 35, Plainfield North 13: Bruno Massel threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and Henry Duda ran for 169 yards and two TDs, and York scored on all five possessions in the first half of a 35-13 win at Plainfield North on Friday

Lyons 30, Wheaton Warrenville South 22: Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm set a Lyons record for career receptions, Dom Pisciotti threw his first two varsity touchdowns, and the visiting Lions made head coach Jon Beutjer a winner in his return to Wheaton with a 30-22 win at Wheaton Warrenville South.

Nazareth 42, Kenwood 15: Logan Malachuk threw for 240 yards and a career-high six touchdowns – all in the first half – as Nazareth rolled to a 42-15 win over Kenwood.

Wheaton North 22, Lockport 21: Nick Johnston found tight end Shane Diericx alone in the back of the end zone to complete a late 2-point conversion, and that held up for the winning score as Wheaton North toppled Lockport 22-21 on Friday.

Lemont 41, Geneva 7: Geneva’s offensive line successfully rose to a challenge Friday night by giving quarterback Anthony Chahino plenty of time to throw his passes. The junior completed 10-of-14 attempts for 264 yards in the Vikings’ 41-7 nonconference win over Lemont at Burgess Field.

West Aurora 45, Glenbard East 20: In the two programs’ first meeting in six years, West Aurora beat Glenbard East 45-20 in a matchup of high-octane offenses.

Glenbard North 19, Willowbrook 7: Glenbard North improved to 2-0 on the season, outlasting Willowbrook 19-7 Friday night in Carol Stream in a game defined by gritty defense and clutch performances on both sides of the football.

Wheaton Academy 28, St. Charles East 17: Nathan Downey and Zach Moravec connected three times for TD passes from 83, 42 and eight yards for the Warriors (1-1). Jake Weston also caught a 29-yard TD.

Glenbard South 41, East Aurora 7: Devontae Clark ran for two TDs and Elijah Donahue added two TDs, one on a punt return, for the Raiders (1-1).

Montini 21, Hillcrest 0: Vince Irion had a 60-yard interception return for a TD and JoJo James had a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter as Montini (2-0) pulled away for the nonconference win.

Hinsdale South 34, Riverside-Brookfield 9: The Hornets improved to 1-1 and dropped the Bulldogs to 1-1.

Benet 49, Moline 29: The Redwings improved to 2-0 with the nonconference win.