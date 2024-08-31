St. Bede’s rally falls short at Tri-Valley: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

St. Bede fell behind by 15 points early in Friday’s season opener, but the Bruins rallied before ultimately coming up short, losing 22-16 to Tri-Valley in a nonconference game in Downs.

The Vikings threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to build a 15-point lead before the Bruins got on the board with 2:09 left in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Grady Gillan.

Gillan scored again in the second quarter on a 3-yard run to pull St. Bede within 15-13 after the Bruins came up short on a two-point conversion.

St. Bede trailed 15-13 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, the Vikings intercepted a pass and capitalized on the turnover with their third TD of the game with 9:12 left in the fourth to take a 22-13 lead.

Ryan Soliman kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:55 left to pull St. Bede within 22-16, but the Bruins couldn’t recover the onside kick.

Gino Ferrari completed 5 of 14 passes for 91 yards and rushed for 111 yards on 13 attempts, while Landon Marquez rushed 14 times for 56 yards and Gillan finished with 20 yards and two scores on five carries.

Bureau Valley 48, United 21: The Storm opened the season with a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover game in Monmouth.

Amboy co-op 36, Ridgewood 8: Josh McKendry ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to lead the defending state champion Clippers to a season-opening victory in Amboy in a rematch of last year’s Illinois 8-Man Football Association state title game.

Eddie Jones completed 4-of-4 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, while Brayden Klein rushed for 110 yards on 12 attempts and caught a pass for an 11-yard TD and Caleb Yanos had three receptions for 56 yards and a score.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 8, Malcolm X 0: Vasco Gonclaves scored three goals to help the Eagles to a victory at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Daniel Candeias scored two goals for IVCC (1-1), while Jakob Stumm, Gabriel Penhalver and Jorge Martinez each added a goal.

BOYS GOLF

At Port Byron: Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 76 to place ninth at Riverdale’s Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational at Byron Hills Golf Course.

The Storm finished seventh in the team standings with a 345, while St. Bede was 10th at 372. The host Rams won with a 296

Also scoring for BV were Landen Birdsley (84), Colin Stabler (91) and Logan Philhower (95).

Abe Wiesbrock and Zach Husser each shot an 89 to lead the Bruins, while Chris Gedraitis had a 90 and Ty Carls added a 102.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: Bureau Valley’s Alexander Gallardo finished an area-best 15th in 18:06.7 at the IVC Invitational.

The Storm finished fifth in the team standings.

Also for BV, Adrian Gallardo (19:19.7), Nathan Siri (19:30.7) and Alex Attig (19:35.8) placed 31st-33rd.

The Storm also finished fifth in the girls race.

Gemma Moore led BV by finishing 23rd in 24:00.6, while teammates Summer Hamilton (25:17.7) and Mya Nugent (25:32.6) were 28th and 30th, respectively, followed by Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher (25:34) in 31st.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Rock Valley 3, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost in three sets in Rockford.