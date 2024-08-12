Fieldcrest alum Cam Grandy makes NFL debut

Fieldcrest graduate Cam Grandy runs the ball down field after making a catch during a game at Illinois State University last season. Grandy made his NFL debut Saturday, making one catch for eight yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' preseason opener. (Dennis Banks)

Fieldcrest graduate Cam Grandy made his NFL debut on Saturday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game in Cincinnati.

Grandy caught one pass for eight yards.

Grandy, who earned All-American honors in his final college season at Illinois State University, is listed third on the Bengals’ depth chart at tight end along with Tanner Hudson, Erick All Jr. and Tanner McLachlan.

In the preseason opener, Hudson had three receptions for 16 yards and McLachlan had one catch for 23 yards.

Cincinnati’s next preseason game is at noon Saturday against the Bears in Chicago.

NFL teams can keep 90 players through the preseason. The final cut down to 53 players is Aug. 27.