Randy Tieman resigns as Hall coach

Hall football coach Randy Tieman calls plays on the sidelines against St. Bede during the 2022 season. Tieman has resigned as Hall coach after two seasons of his second stint. He led the Red Devils to a 53-50 record over 10 seasons. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

SPRING VALLEY - After coaching his alma mater the last two seasons - and 10 overall - Randy Tieman has stepped down as the Hall football coach for a second time.

“I have some health issues,” Tieman said. “I need to take care of myself a little bit. My doctor suggested getting stress out of my life, so that’s what I’m doing.

“It’s time to take care of myself and get things right.”

Tieman said he doesn’t anticipate a return to coaching this time around.

“This is it,” Tieman said. “I’m 62 years old. It’s time.”

Tieman led the Red Devils from 2012-19, compiling a 45-39 record with six playoff appearances - three in Class 2A and three in Class 3A - including a quarterfinal berth in 2015 and trips to the second round in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Hall went 2-12 in the two-year gap between Tieman’s tenures. In his first season back in 2022, Tieman guided the Red Devils to a 5-5 record and a Class 4A playoff berth. Hall went 3-6 last season.

“I thought it went pretty well,” Tieman said about his 10 seasons as Hall coach. “I thought we had some good years.”

Tieman said the chance to coach his alma mater was something he always wanted.

“It was outstanding,” Tieman said. “It’s something I always dreamed of doing. It was always a goal of mine. I got to do it and I’m happy that I did.”

He said he’ll miss being on the sidelines.

“I’ll miss being around the kids,” Tieman said. “I enjoy that part of it.

“I’m sure I’ll miss it.”

Tieman said he hopes to see the program succeed moving forward.

“I’m hoping they find coaches who can carry on the traditions and continue to get better,” Tieman said.