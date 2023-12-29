Friday Night Drive’s 2023 Team of the Year

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Year for the 2023 season is here with 44 of Illinois’ best players comprising our first and second teams.

Offensive Player of the Year: Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree

Defensive Player of the Year: St. Ignatius’ Justin Scott

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback

Ryan Fitzgerald, jr., Loyola: Fitzgerald showed little struggles taking over as the Ramblers’ starting quarterback and leading them to an Class 8A title. He threw for 2,056 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception, also running for 634 yards and 14 touchdowns, while not playing most second halves because of his team’s large leads. Fitzgerald was named the CCL/ESCC Offensive Player of the Year.

Logan Malachuk, jr., Nazareth: Malachuk used both his arm and legs to make impressive plays and led the Roadrunners to a Class 5A state championship. The Roadrunner quarterback threw for 3,477 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 426 yards and nine touchdowns. Malachuk earned CCL/ESCC all-conference honors.

Alessio Milivojevic, sr., St. Francis: Milivojevic showed why he was one of the best quarterbacks in the state this season. He completed 73% of his passes for 3,408 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 331 rushing yards. Milivojevic signed with Michigan State after earning Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State and CCL/ESCC Orange Most Valuable honors.

Running back

Joey Campagna, sr., Lincoln-Way West: Campagna answered almost every call to action for the run-first Warriors. He finished with 1,800 yards rushing, earning almost eight yards per carry with a heavy workload. The senior also scored 22 touchdowns for the Class 7A quarterfinalists.

Darrion Dupree, sr., Mount Carmel: Dupree showed little struggle coming back from an injury that kept him out of last season’s playoffs. The Wisconsin signee made endless highlight reels with broken tackles, rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 755 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped the Caravan win their second straight Class 7A title.

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Wide receiver

Christian Bentancur, sr., Marian Central: Bentancur finished third on the IHSA career list with 231 receptions. The senior hauled in 92 receptions for 1,345 yards and 21 touchdowns in only nine games and was a force as a defensive end. The Clemson commit will play tight end for the Tigers.

Carson Grove, sr., Hersey: The senior was a standout both sides of the ball for the Huskies, who went 9-0 in the regular season and once again posted 10 wins. Grove, a Northwestern commit, finished with 16 touchdowns and 1,435 yards on 64 catches along with five picks on defense.

I’Marion Stewart, sr., Kenwood: The Michigan recruit was electric once again, finishing the season with 14 touchdowns and more than 1,400 total yards.

Offensive line

Marques Easley, sr., Kankakee: The 6-5, 335-pound Georgia commit anchored a Kankakee offensive line that averaged 43.5 points per game and led the Kays to a 11-0 start before a loss to East St. Louis in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Josh Janowski, sr., Lincoln-Way East: It was Janowski’s turn to lead the Griffins’ offensive line into battle, and he answered that challenge in a substantial way. On his way to signing with Iowa, Janowski was an anchor on a line that eventually helped the Griffins to a Class 8A state title game appearance.

Eddie Turek, sr., Lyons: The Illinois recruit collected 37 tackles, 12 stops for a loss to go with eight sacks, 53 quarterback pressures and 35 pancake blocks for the Lions, who qualified for the Class 8A playoffs and finished 7-4.

Defensive line

Dillan Johnson, sr., Joliet Catholic: Johnson showed off his ability to be an elite run and pass stopper for the Hilltoppers. The Wisconsin signee ended his season with 82 tackles, seven for a loss, 10 sacks and one forced fumble to help Joliet Catholic make the Class 5A state-title game. He earned CCL/ESCC Green Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Payne Miller, sr., Princeton: The 6-2, 285-pound senior was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection on both sides of the ball. The Western Illinois commit was named First-Team Class 3A IHSFCA All-State. He made 57 tackles with four sacks.

Joe Reiff, jr., York: The West Suburban Silver Linemen of the Year was an absolute one man wrecking crew with 68 tackles, including 20.5 for a loss, and 11 sacks. The Notre Dame recruit also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

Justin Scott, sr., St. Ignatius: Scott showed off his ability to do it all for the Wolfpack. The Miami signee finished with 28 tackles, seven for a loss, two sacks and two pass breakups and also came in at quarterback late in the season to help his team win a CCL/ESCC Green title. He was named an All-American, All-State and CCL/ESCC Green Player of the Year.

Downers Grove North's Cael Brezina (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Linebacker

Dom Beres, sr., St. Francis: Beres had one of the most-dominating seasons in the state this season, helping St. Francis reach the Class 5A semifinals for a second straight season. He finished with 177 tackles, 10 for a loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. Beres earned all-CCL/ESCC honors.

Cael Brezina, sr., Downers Grove North: The Iowa State recruit turned in a standout senior season as the Trojans had a magical run to the Class 7A state title game. Reiff made 100 tackles, including 15 for a loss, and six sacks, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Conner Durkin, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Durkin has been a staple for the Lincoln-Way East defense over much of the past three seasons. As such, Durkin capped his high school career by becoming the program’s all-time leading tackler. In his senior season he racked up 139 total tackles.

Gabe Kaminski, jr., Nazareth: Kaminski ended another stellar season for the Roadrunners, helping them win the Class 5A state title after a 0-4 start to the season. He had 132 tackles, 43 for a loss, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Kaminski was named All-State and CCL/ESCC Orange Lineman of the Year.

Sycamore’s Burke Gautcher (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Defensive back

Burke Gautcher, jr., Sycamore: The Iowa commit had 70 tackles, four interceptions and even had 10 tackles for loss from his defensive back spot. Gautcher also served as the Spartans’ starting QB and guided the team to a 9-2 finish.

K.J. Parker, sr., IC Catholic: Parker put together another strong season on both sides of the field. The Iowa signee had 31 tackles, one for a loss, 13 pass disruptions and one interception while also catching passes to the tune of 742 yards and six touchdowns. He earned all-CCL/ESCC honors.

Luke Williams, sr., Naperville North: The Purdue recruit hauled in five interceptions and was a consistent difference-maker for the Huskies, who finished 6-4 and reached the Class 8A playoffs.

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback

Robert Battle, sr., East St. Louis

Ryan Boe, sr., Batavia

Carter Button, sr., Morris

Running back

Aaron Ball, sr., St. Laurence

Gage Dunker, sr., Lena-Winslow

Wide receiver

Kyan Berry-Johnson, sr., Bolingbrook

Luke Mailander, sr., York

Cam Williams, sr., Glenbard South

Offensive line

Lucas Austin, sr., Sterling

Joe Kelly, sr., Loyola

Will Nolan, sr., Hersey

Defensive line

Andy Burburija, sr., Crystal Lake South

Marquise Lightfoot, sr., Kenwood

Nathaniel Marshall, jr., Fenwick

Caden O’Rourke, jr., Lincoln-Way East

Linebacker

Connor Anderson, sr., Cary-Grove

Eli Davidson, jr., Dixon

Ben Fiegel, sr., Batavia

Parker Startz, sr., Mount Carmel

Defensive back

Austin Alexander, sr., Marian Catholic

Noah LaPorte, jr., Princeton

A.J. Zweeres, sr., Morris