IHSA Class 7A state preview: Downers Grove North vs. Mount Carmel

The Class 7A final features one team that pretty much everyone thought would ultimately reach Normal as the defending champions from Mount Carmel were the odds-on favorite to get back from the day the season kicks off.

And on the other side, a bit more of a surprise, in the form of Downers Grove North.

That’s all well and good because that’s why we ultimately play the games and sometimes get unexpected pairings.

But one thing that can’t be disputed about both of the two teams is that they are absolutely playing their best football at an ideal time.

And that could make for a really interesting game.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 7A title game that will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Normal.

Downers Grove North (11-2)

Head coach: Joe Horeni (34-23, 6 years)

Last state title game appearance: 2004, won over Maine South, 33-13

Path to state

• defeated Kenwood, 42-13

• defeated Hersey, 24-21

• defeated Lincoln-Way West, 34-6

• defeated Normal Community, 42-0

Offensive stalwart

Owen Lansu, QB: One of the top sophomore quarterbacks in the Midwest, Lansu provides a steady hand for the Trojans offense.

Defensive stalwart

Cael Brezina, LB: An Iowa State commit, Brezina is a key cog in a defense that has made play after play during the postseason. He’ll need a big effort to keep the Trojans in the hunt for an upset.

The wildcard

Noah Battle, RB/DB: Battle missed a few games in the middle of the season. It wasn’t the only reason the Trojans recorded their only two losses of the year, but it doesn’t take long to notice the difference that he provides on both sides of the ball.

Stat book

• This championship game is a repeat matchup of a second-round game of a year ago, a 24-6 win by Mount Carmel.

• Downers Grove North’s advancement to the title game is the farthest postseason movement for the school since 2004, when the Trojans captured the Class 8A state title with a 33-13 win over Maine South.

• The Trojans start four sophomores, including their standout quarterback Lansu, on offense.

The skinny

Downers Grove North wasn’t on very many people’s short list to reach the 7A final, but with each passing week the Trojans went about proving exactly why they should have been. The Hersey win in the second round showed the Trojans were real and the momentum gained from that led to dominating wins in the next two rounds. It’s going to take a mammoth effort to hoist the big trophy.

Mount Carmel (12-1)

Head coach: Jordan Lynch (62-9, 6 years)

Last state title game appearance: 2022, won over Batavia 44-20

Path to state

• defeated St. Rita, 39-10

• defeated Prospect, 49-15

• defeated Quincy, 61-14

• defeated Batavia, 64-26

Offensive stalwart

Darrion Dupree, RB: The Wisconsin-bound Dupree missed the postseason last year with an injury. He seems to be treating this year’s version of the postseason as some sort of revenge tour as he’s been a dominant force so far.

Defensive stalwart

Parker Startz, LB: Startz has provided something of an anchor for the Caravan defense, which has top-flight talent all over the field. Linebackers are asked to do a lot in Mt. Carmel’s defensive front and Startz always seems to be up to that task.

The wildcard

Jack Elliott, QB: Elliott has had a huge season as a junior signal caller. He also has a very valuable knack for coming up big in big games. Elliott posted a huge stat line in the Week 1 win over East St. Louis and piled up over 500 yards of total offense in the semifinal win over Batavia.

Stat Book

• Mount Carmel posted nearly 700 yards of total offense in the semifinal round of the playoffs.

• The Caravan have scored 209 points in four playoff games.

• In five playoff runs as head coach of the school, Jordan Lynch has a postseason record of 19-2.

The skinny

From a statement win over East St. Louis all the way back in Week 1, all eyes have been on the Caravan. They also seemed to have found another gear in the postseason, completely overwhelming a very strong Batavia team in the semifinal round. It’s hard to make a case that Mount Carmel is the top team in the state with a loss to Loyola on its ledger, but the Caravan might be playing like the best team right now.

The pick

Mount Carmel 41, Downers Grove North 20