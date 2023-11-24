IHSA Class 5A state preview: Nazareth vs. Joliet Catholic

In the grand scheme of things it isn’t at all surprising to see these two programs playing for the Class 5A state title.

After all, no one has won more state titles at a variety of classifications than Joliet Catholic. Nazareth, meanwhile, is the defending Class 5A champions and no stranger to recent runs to title games either.

But there were times this season where the matchup of these two teams seemed improbable to say the least.

This theory applies to a lesser extent to Joliet Catholic, but it had moments of pause as well, particularly in its three losses during the regular season where the Hilltoppers experienced second-half letdowns in every case.

Nazareth’s road was more extreme. The Roadrunners started 0-4 before regrouping to win its next four games. Week 9 saw a loss to Wheaton St. Francis and then the Roadrunners had to wait to see if they’d make the playoffs as an at-large playoff bid. If they win Saturday, they will be the first team in state history to win a title after starting 0-4 and also the only state champion to win a state title with five regular season losses.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams in the Class 5A final which will be played at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Normal.

Nazareth (8-5)

Head coach: Tim Racki (225-78, 26 years)

Last state title game appearance: 2022, won over Peoria 45-44

Path to state

• defeated Prairie Ridge, 35-28

• defeated Glenbard South, 42-0

• defeated Carmel, 21-17

• defeated St. Francis, 38-31

Offensive stalwart

Logan Malachuk, QB: .

Defensive stalwart

Gabe Kaminski, LB: .

The wildcard

Lesroy Tittle, RB/LB: .

Stat book

• Nazareth started the season 0-4. But all four of those losses came to teams that advanced to at least the quarterfinal round of their respective playoff classes.

• Nazareth has three different receivers that have amassed at least 700 yards receiving on the season in James Penley, Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone.

• The Roadrunners played a number of down-to-the-wire games this season and it shows in the stats as well. Nazareth racked up an impressive 4,656 yards of total offense, but allowed nearly as many to opponents (4,278).

The skinny

Nazareth’s season has been a true rollercoaster. Although still a very young roster, there is clearly loads of talent. The Roadrunners put together the pieces just well enough to sneak into the backdoor of the playoffs. But now, they appear to be a different team playing to the caliber that most expected of them out of the gate.

Joliet Catholic (10-3)

Head coach: Jake Jaworski (59-20, 7 years)

Last state title game appearance: 2021, won over Sacred Heart Griffin 56-27

Path to state

• defeated Peoria, 40-16

• defeated Triad, 56-7

• defeated Morris, 49-7

• defeated Providence, 31-21

Offensive stalwart

HJ Grigsby, RB: Grigsby is the lead runner in a layered Joliet Catholic rushing attack. He has the ability to gain yards in a variety of ways. Joliet Catholic’s top running backs always seem to have that knack for using their offensive line to the best of their capabilities and Grigsby also owns that skill.

Defensive stalwart

Dillan Johnson, DL: The Wisconsin-bound Johnson has recorded 10 sacks and seven tackles for loss. But the numbers aren’t the only story here. Johnson makes life a lot easier for his defensive mates, drawing persistent double and triple teams just to keep him from creating havoc.

The wildcard

Adrian Washington, WR: Wide receivers that amass the kid of numbers that Washington has are a relative rarity in the Joliet Catholic program, but Washington’s skill set is rather unique as well.

Stat book

• Joliet Catholic has forced 28 turnovers this season.

•The Hilltoppers special teams unit is anchored by the efforts of Patrick Durkin as he’s made all but one of his 56 extra point tries, kicked 11 field goals and averaged nearly 43 yards per punt.

• Four different Joliet Catholic players have scored at least nine touchdowns this season.

The skinny

There were a number of ways things could go after Joliet Catholic sputtered in the last game of the regular season against St. Ignatius. The Hilltoppers chose the route of going back to its roots, coupling a punishing ground game with a suffocating defense. It’s a blueprint that could carry them to yet another state title.

Pick

Joliet Catholic 28, Nazareth 27