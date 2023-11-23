IHSA Class 3A state preview: Byron vs. Mt. Carmel

Are you ready for some points to be scored?

It certainly looks like the 3A game is primed for a whole bunch of them to be scored.

Byron has scored at least 43 points in every game it has played this season excluding a somewhat mundane 26-point effort in its semifinal win over Montini. The Tigers have gone over 60 points in eight games this year.

Mt. Carmel also has shown a bit of a free-wheeling offensive style, particularly in the playoffs. The Golden Aces have scored 119 points in their last two playoff wins over Tolono Unity and Roxana, scoring so frequently in the Roxana win that they were figuriing out creative ways to take rest breaks.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 3A title game that will be played at 4 p.m. Friday in Normal.

Byron (13-0)

Head coach: Jeff Boyer (114-27, 12 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2021, won over Tolono Unity, 35-7

Path to state

• defeated Noble/Hansberry, 72-0

• defeated Peotone, 56-7

• defeated Durand-Pecatonica, 63-15

• defeated Montini, 26-20

Offensive stalwart

Brayden Knoll, WR/DB: Knoll took his turn at the head of the Byron offensive monster scoring three touchdowns in the semifinal win over Montini, which allowed Knoll and Caden Considine to have almost reached 50 touchdowns as a combination.

Defense stalwart

Caden Considine, FB/DB: Considine is the team’s leading tackler and leading rusher and touchdown scorer, so he could viably be placed almost anywhere in this notice, but the defense is definitely the most difficult area to single someone out because the Tigers utilize so many different individuals.

The wildcard

Ayden Shank, QB: Shank isn’t asked to throw the football very much, but sometimes does a good job of catching teams off guard when they don’t expect he will. More importantly, he’s an experienced engineer of an offense that relies on the conductor knowing the best places to feed the ball.

Stat book

• Although Byron is still short of the all-time state record of points scored, the Tigers have already set one all time record on the state’s record book as it is the first team to ever score 100 rushing touchdowns in state history.

• Byron’s rushing attack has rushed for well over 5,000 yards on the season. But more impressive than even that is the fact that the Tigers are averaging over 11 yards a carry on every attempt it has made this season.

• Byron opponents are averaging just 6.7 points per game and a scant 113 yards of total offense per game.

The skinny

Byron has reached offensive heights that basically no other team in state history has reached. Although they remain just over 50 points away from the state’s all-time scoring record set by Peoria, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them eclipse that in the state final based on previous performances by the Tigers.

Mt. Carmel (12-1)

Head coach: Michael Brewer (50-15, 6 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2011, Lost 34-7 to Aurora Christian

Path to state

• defeated Benton, 24-17

• defeated Sullivan, 42-21

• defeated Tolono Unity, 56-46

• defeated Roxana, 63-48

Offensive stalwart

Blayne Sisson, QB: Sisson’s numbers are almost video game-esque. He’s accounted for almost 4,000 yards of total offense and the University of Illinois-bound Sisson will do whatever he can and take whatever route is necessary to propel the Golden Ace offense.

Defensive stalwart

Asher Kight, RB/LB: Kight is one of a number of players that contribute to a piecemeal attack on a defense by the Golden Aces. Kight contributes to nearly every action that Mt. Carmel does on the field whether it is offense, defense or special times.

The wildcard

Andrew Gillihan, WR/DB: Sisson draws plenty of deserved headlines and attention from opposing defense, but Gillihan is an incredibly key contributor in so many ways to what the Golden Aces get done.

Stat book

• If you are going to have a chance to beat Mt. Carmel, you’d better try to slow them down in the first half as the Golden Aces have scored 379 points before the halftime break.

• The Golden Aces clearly prefer to play defense as an operation of many rather than a few. Four different Mt. Carmel players have amassed at least 85 tackles.

• Sisson has played a part (directly or indirectly) in 51 touchdowns.

The skinny

Mt. Carmel looks like a free-wheeling program that takes whatever an opponent gives them and does what it can with it. That kind of attitude can be dangerous against a squad like Byron, but its also the kind of approach that might be necessary to figure out a way to have a chance at beating them.

The pick

Byron 49, Mt. Carmel 35