IHSA Class 1A state preview: Lena-Winslow vs. Camp Point Central

Rematches in state championship games are rather rare despite evidence to the contrary this fall.

We actually have two rematches this year, including this Class 1A encounter as Lena-Winslow guns for its fourth consecutive state title and Camp Point Central attempts to have a much better showing for itself after scuffling on offense in a 30-8 loss last year.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 1A title game, which will get underway at 10 a.m. Friday in Normal.

Lena-Winslow (13-0)

Head coach: Ric Arand (248-26, 27 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2022, Won 30-8 over Camp Point Central

Path to state

• defeated Rockford Lutheran, 50-13

• defeated Forreston, 46-14

• defeated Annawan-Wethersfield, 46-14

• defeated Hope Academy, 30-28

Offensive stalwart

Gage Dunker, RB/LB: Dunker has been an absolute monster leading the vaunted Lena-Winslow offense. He’s piled up just short of 2,500 yards rushing with 41 touchdowns heading into the final. Dunker is now fourth all-time in career rushing yards amongst NUIC players, a league that is well known for producing incredibly productive running backs.

Defense stalwart

O’Marion Pasley, DE: Pasley, along with his defensive end mate Tanner Kempel, provides an unexpected amount of size and strength at the bookends on the Lena-Winslow defensive line. It makes it difficult for opponents to get to the edge and is just one of many interesting components on the Lena defense.

The wildcard

Cobryn Lynch, RB/DB: Teams rightfully expend a lot of energy trying to rein in Dunker, but if you forget about Lynch, he’ll burn you. He’s a 1,000-yard rusher and also a key cog on defense, securing Lena’s hard-fought semifinal win over Hope Academy with an interception in the final minute.

Stat book

• Lena-Winslow has won 19 consecutive playoff games and has won 27 of the last 28 postseason games it has played with its lone loss during that stretch coming to Forreston in the 2018 semifinals.

• The Panthers have rushed for more than 5,000 yards on the season (5,172).

• Cobryn Lynch is the team’s leading receiver and the team’s punter. But he hasn’t been highly active in either role, leading the team with three receptions and punting the ball just six times.

The skinny

Lena-Winslow is going to be the favorite in any Class 1A state championship it participates in. That’s the kind of respect you earn when you have a track record like the Panthers do. Lena-Winslow survived a rare postseason challenge from Hope Academy, and the Panthers are still kings of the hill until someone manages to knock them off.

Camp Point Central (13-0)

Head coach: Brad Dixon (124-25, 13 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2022, lost 30-8 to Lena-Winslow

Path to state

• defeated Red Hill, 54-0

• defeated Hardin Calhoun, 32-14

• defeated Belleville Althoff, 42-22

• defeated Greenfield, 54-20

Offensive stalwart

Elijah Genenbacher, RB/LB: You could easily list Genenbacher as the stalwart on both sides of the football as he leads the team in touchdowns scores and carries and leads the team in tackles.

Defense stalwart

Kadin Niekamp, OL/DL: Good luck keeping Niekamp out of your backfield. He has 22 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks.

The wildcard

Drew Paben, RB/DB: Paben actually leads the Panthers in total rushing yardage, but has less than 100 carries on the season. He averages over 11 yards per carry.

Stat book

• Camp Point Central prides itself on its fast starts and it shows in the numbers as it has outscored opponents 473-35 in the first half.

• The defense has recorded a whopping 37 turnovers this season.

• As is the case for many small schools, underclassmen contributions are expected for Camp Point. But they are definitely needed here as there are just 12 seniors on the roster.

The skinny

If you look only to last year’s meeting between the two teams you might grab the wrong perspective. There seems to be a much different fervor around this particular Camp Point Central team, and its ability to jump out to quick starts has to give Lena-Winslow pause heading into the rematch.

FND pick

Lena-Winslow 35, Camp Point Central 28