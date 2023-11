2023 IHSA playoffs: Statewide semifinal matchups

Only 32 teams remain. Here are the semifinal round pairings in all eight classes. Dates and times of will be added when confirmed.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Lena-Winslow at (3) Hope Academy TBD South Bracket (3) Greenfield at (1) Camp Point Central 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (2) Maroa-Forsyth at (5) Wlimington 4:30 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) Athens at (2) Shelbyville 1 p.m, Saturday

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Byron at (6) Montini TBD South Bracket (4) Mt. Carmel at (3) Roxana TBD

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (4) Wheaton Academy at (6) St. Laurence TBD South Bracket (1) Rochester at (2) Murphysboro 3 p.m., Saturday

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) St. Francis at (15) Nazareth 1 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (15) Providence at (12) Joliet Catholic 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (2) Cary-Grove at (1) Lake Zurich TBD South Bracket (4) East St. Louis at (2) Washington 1 p.m, Saturday

Class 7A

Time, Date (1) Normal Community at (13) Downers Grove North 2 p.m,, Saturday (7) Batavia at (6) Mount Carmel 4 p.m., Saturday

Class 8A