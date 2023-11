2023 IHSA playoffs: Saturday’s statewide quarterfinal matchups

One game down with 31 more to come Saturday. Check out the full quarterfinal schedule.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (4) Annawan-Wethersfield at (1) Lena-Winslow 2 p.m., Saturday (3) Hope Academy at (10) ROWVA 1 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) Belleville Althoff at (1) Camp Point Central 2 p.m., Saturday (3) Greenfield at (2) Sesser-Valier 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (5) Wilmington at (1) Seneca 2 p.m., Saturday (3) Bloomington Central Catholic at (2) Maroa-Forsyth 2 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) Athens at (8) Nashville 1 p.m., Saturday (11) Breese Mater Dei at (2) Shelbyville 3 p.m., Saturday

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (5) Durand-Pecatonica at (1) Byron 1 p.m, Saturday (6) Montini at (2) Princeton 1 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) Mt. Carmel at (9) Tolono Unity 2 p.m., Saturday (3) Roxana at (7) Olympia 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Sandwich 7 at (4) Wheaton Academy 42 Final (7) IC Catholic at (6) St. Laurence 4 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) Breese Central at (1) Rochester 4 p.m., Saturday (2) Murphysboro at (11) Harrisburg 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (4) Morgan Park at (8) St. Francis 12:30 p.m., Saturday (15) Nazareth at (6) Carmel 2 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (12) Joliet Catholic at (1) Morris 3 p.m., Saturday (3) Highland at (15) Providence 3 p.m., Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (4) Belvidere North at (1) Lake Zurich 1 p.m., Saturday (7) Geneva at (2) Cary-Grove 1 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) East St. Louis vs. (1) Kankakee 1 p.m., Saturday (2) Washington vs. (6) Glenwood 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 7A

Time, Date (1) Normal Community at (9) Glenbard East 2 p.m., Saturday (13) Downers Grove North at (12) Lincoln-Way West 2 p.m., Saturday (7) Batavia at (2) Hononegah 1 p.m., Saturday (6) Mount Carmel at (3) Quincy 4 p.m., Saturday

Class 8A