2023 IHSA playoffs: Statewide second-round results

All 64 second-round games are in the books. Check out our statewide scoreboard to find out which teams reached the IHSA state quarterfinals.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Forreston 14 at (1) Lena-Winslow 46 Final (5) Morrison 6 at (4) Annawan-Wethersfield 13 Final (2) Stark County 8 at (10) ROWVA 36 Final (6) Aurora Christian 29 at (3) Hope Academy 37 Final South Bracket (1) Camp Point Central 32 at (9) Calhoun 14 Final (5) LeRoy 20 at (4) Belleville Althoff 56 Final (7) Salt Fork 8 at (2) Sesser-Valier 32 Final (6) Casey-Westfield 14 at (3) Greenfield 16 Final

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Seneca 47 at (9) Rockridge 14 Final (5) Wilmington 42 at (4) Tri-Valley 14 Final (7) Momence 6 at (2) Maroa-Forsyth 42 Final (6) Farmington 12 at (3) Bloomington Central Catholic 27 Final South Bracket (8) Nashville 27 vs. (16) Quincy Notre Dame 18 Final (5) Red Bud 13 at (4) Athens 34 Final (2) Shelbyville 36 at (10) Vandalia 13 Final (3) Johnston City 18 at (11) Breese Mater Dei 27 Final

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Byron 56 at (9) Peotone 7 Final (5) Du-Pec 50 at (13) Stillman Valley 19 Final (2) Princeton 35 at (10) Monmouth-Roseville 0 Final (6) Montini 44 at (14) Prairie Central 20 Final South Bracket (1) DuQuoin 25 at (9) Tolono Unity 35 Final (5) Sullivan 21 at (4) Mt. Carmel 42 Final (7) Olympia 40 at (2) Greenville 20 Final (6) St. Joseph Ogden 47 at (3) Roxana 48 Final

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Sandwich 54 vs. (1) Chicago Dyett 6 Final (4) Wheaton Academy 12 at (12) St. Viator 3 Final (7) IC Catholic 35 at (2) Rockford Boylan 7 Final (6) St. Laurence 31 at (3) Dixon 21 Final South Bracket (8) Coal City 3 at (1) Rochester 45 Final (5) Mount Zion 13 at (4) Breese Central 16 Final (7) Charleston 13 at (2) Murphysboro 14 Final (14) Peoria Notre Dame 22 at (11) Harrisburg 27 Final

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) St. Francis 49 at (16) Sterling 8 Final (5) Sycamore 21 vs. (4) Chicago Morgan Park 27 Final (7) Glenbard South 0 at (15) Nazareth 42 Final (6) Carmel 50 at (3) Antioch 7 Final South Bracket (1) Morris 39 at (9) Sacred Heart Griffin 36 Final (13) Triad 7 at (5) Joliet Catholic 56 Final (15) Providence 42 at (10) Hillcrest 12 Final (6) Metamora 36 at (3) Highland 41 Final

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Lake Zurich 35 at (9) Kaneland 14 Final (5) Wauconda 21 at (4) Belvidere North 28 Final (7) Geneva 42 at (15) Lake Forest 7 Final (3) Cary-Grove 49 at (11) Highland Park 29 Final South Bracket (8) Blue Island Eisenhower 35 at (1) Kankakee 49 Final (5) Normal West 7 at (4) East St. Louis 54 Final (7) Crete-Monee 20 at (2) Washington 21 Final (6) Glenwood 52 at (3) Richards 51 Final (0T)

Class 7A

Time, Date (16) Bradley-Bourbonnais 30 at (1) Normal Community 31 Final (OT) (9) Glenbard East 28 at (25) Addison Trail 13 Final (13) Downers Grove North 24 at (4) Hersey 21 Final (12) Lincoln-Way West 43 at (28) Collinsville 19 Final (15) Willowbrook 0 at (2) Hononegah 44 Final (10) Lincoln-Way Central 17 at (7) Batavia 45 Final (3) Quincy 33 at (19) Wheaton North 14 Final (11) Prospect 15 at (6) Mount Carmel 49 Final

Class 8A