Seneca O-line the engine that puts ‘power’ in its power-T

There is a saying in every level of football when it comes to being successful on offense:

“It all starts up front.”

The offensive line is one of the most crucial personnel groupings in all of football. The “big men” up front have a huge effect on every offensive play in a game despite not normally gathering the website or newspaper headlines.

That would certainly be the case for undefeated Seneca (10-0) and its power-T running attack that has them playing in the second round of the IHSA playoffs for the second straight season.

“We just all have a very good chemistry and work well with each other,” said Lance Provance, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior tight end. “We get along great, and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so we can have each other’s back no matter the situation.

“I also think we all are very good at taking constructive criticism from not only our coaches, but each other. It’s a group within a group for us, I feel, but one that we all want to do the best we can for the goals we’ve set.”

“It’s a group within a group for us, I feel, but one that we all want to do the best we can for the goals we’ve set.” — Lance Provance, Seneca lineman

This season in eight games, the Fighting Irish — who will visit Rockridge at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2A contest — rushed for 3,091 yards, 10.4 yards per carry and 34 touchdowns. Throw in last season’s numbers, and Seneca had over 6,800 yards and 85 TDs rushing the past two seasons.

Last season ended with a second-round loss to 3A state semifinalist Bryon for Seneca, but the entire O-line for the Irish were juniors then.

“There were a lot of things we saw on film, like strength and quickness, but I don’t think we really realized how good (Byron) was until we were on the field,” said Chris Peura, a 6-0, 220-pound senior right guard who earned all-state honors last season. “I think we all used that as motivation to continue to get in the weight room and continue to try and get better for this season. All that work has paid off, but we have a few things we’d like to achieve.”

Head coach Terry Maxwell implemented a special club his players could become part of a few years ago, named the Irish House of Pancakes (IHOP). A “pancake” is a term that is used to describe a block that leaves a defensive player flat on his back as the running back goes through the hole. Players receive t-shirts (with “Open on Friday Nights” also printed on them) after recording a certain number of the crushing blocks.

“It was something Coach Maxwell started when we were freshmen, and it goes for everyone, including the running backs,” said Josh Lucas, a 6-4, 275-pound senior center. “Not everyone got one last season, but I think everyone has one this year. It’s something we all want, and it’s just an extra motivator.”

While keeping the ball on the ground is the focal point of the Irish offense, they’ve also been known to put the ball in the air from time to time when needed ... or when the defense least expects it.

“For me, sure I love if I was a wideout and we were a passing team, but we are not,” said Kysen Klinker, a 6-5, 195-pound senior tight end. “We do what we do, and I feel like we do it pretty well. I feel like the toughest part of my job is, when we do call a pass play, staying calm enough to make sure I catch the ball. Normally on our pass plays either Lane or I are wide open, and we know (quarterbacks) Nathan (Grant) or Paxton (Giertz) are going to put the pass right there, so it’s on us to haul it in.”

Seneca has also been pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball, allowing Dwight/Garnder-South Wilmington just 57 total yards in last week’s opening round 45-0, rain-soaked victory. Part of that success is the fact the same group that creates holes for its running backs also holds down the defensive line and outside linebacking spots.

“I love getting sacks,” said Matt Dillon, a 6-0, 260-pound left tackle when asked if he’d rather make a big block or a defensive play. “There is nothing better than getting past your block and getting to the quarterback. It’s just fires everyone up. We all take a lot of pride on our blocking for the offense, but for me making a big stop in a big moment is an awesome feeling.

“For me it’s also great to see a teammate make a great defensive play as well. I think that’s a big key to this team as well, nobody cares who makes a play.

“We just want one of us to make it.”