Double Duty: Ottawa senior QB Colby Mortenson also coached youth football this fall

Ottawa senior Colby Mortenson recently wrapped up a very busy fall schedule.

Mortenson, a two-year starting quarterback for the Pirates football team, also took on the assignment as the offensive coordinator for the fifth- and sixth-grade Eagles team of the Ottawa Youth Football League.

“Eagles head coach Leon Corbin contacted me early this past summer and asked me if I wanted to help out with the team on offense. I said sure,” Mortenson said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I’ve become older and I felt like it would be a great challenge, and hopefully a learning experience for me. It definitely was. It is also a way to give back a little even though I didn’t play at the youth level here.”

Mortenson grew in the small town of Mayville, North Dakota which is an hour north of Fargo. He said the game of football started becoming his thing at a young age and watching North Dakota State QB’s Carson Wentz and Trey Lance only fueled his love for the game.

He played 9-man football as a fullback and linebacker growing up. His family moved to Ottawa during the winter of his eighth-grade year, and he switched to signal caller as a freshman.

This fall there were numerous nights where he would practice with the Pirates, then head to the southside to Central Intermediate School’s Frank M. Polancic Field and work with the Eagles. Then after Friday night games, he’d be on the sidelines early Saturday mornings with the Eagles for their games.

“The main thing for me with coaching the kids is the mental side of the game.” Mortenson said. “There are times things don’t go right and their heads are down coming off the field. I’m there to stay positive and make sure they stay that way too. Like any sport at any level, you have to learn to move on when things don’t go your way, learn from your mistakes and keep going.

“I want to be a good role model for those kids and hopefully make them better people.”

Ottawa senior Colby Mortenson (Brian Hoxsey)

Mortenson finished his Pirates’ football career tied for the most TD passes (19), second in total offense (2,331 yards) third in passing yards (2,125) and fourth in completions (163).

Ottawa head coach Chad Gross had no idea of Mortenson’s moonlighting gig until he attended the OYFL informational meeting in July.

“Colby hadn’t said anything to me about him coaching youth football throughout our summer camps,” Gross said. “I went to meeting where they talk about the rules and expectations for the coaches to introduce myself to everyone.”

Gross said that after a few “Hellos,” “Good to see yous,” and handshakes, he looked over to see none other than Mortenson at the meeting.

“Lo and behold there is Colby,” Gross said. “I thought maybe he had a younger family member playing that he was there with or something like that. I said, ‘What’s up?’ And he said, ‘I’m coaching.’”

“It took me a few minutes to process what he said, but once I did, I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Gross said he couldn’t think of a better person for the younger football players to be around and learn from than Mortenson.

“The younger kids look up to Colby, and his someone they should look up to,” Gross said. “He’s a tremendous football player, but more importantly he is selfless, he carries himself the right way, he’s a leader, he has character, he has good values, and he’s just a wonderful young man in all facets.

“Not many high school football players would be willing to give up a couple hours after their own practice to go and do what he did. I couldn’t be prouder of him for taking on and excelling at this opportunity.

“What a great story and what a great young man.”