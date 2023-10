2023 IHSA playoffs: Statewide first-round results, schedule

The 2023 IHSA playoffs got underway Friday night. Check out scores for Friday’s games along with times for Saturday’s slate.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Rockford Lutheran at (1) Lena-Winslow 2 p.m. Saturday (9) Ottawa Marquette 7 at (8) Forreston 20 Final (13) Deer Creek-Mackinaw at (4) Annawan-Wethersfield 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Fulton at (5) Morrison 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Princeville 20 at (2) Stark County 34 Final (10) ROWVA at (7) Newman Central Catholic 1 p.m. Saturday (14) St. Bede at (3) Hope Academy 2 p.m. Saturday (11) GCMS 7 at (6) Aurora Christian 38 Final South Bracket (16) Red Hill at (1) Camp Point Central 2 p.m. Saturday (9) Hardin Calhoun at (8) Heyworth 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Tuscola at (4) Althoff Catholic 3 p.m. Saturday (12) Villa Grove at (5) LeRoy 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Carrollton at (2) Sesser-Valier 1 p.m. Saturday (10) West Central co-op at (7) Salt Fork 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Nokomis at (3) Greenfield 2 p.m. Saturday (11) Toledo Cumberland 7 at (6) Casey-Westfield 49 Final

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Dwight co-op 0 at (1) Seneca 45 Final (9) Rockridge at (8) Westville 2 p.m. Saturday (13) El Paso-Gridley at (4) Tri-Valley 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Mercer County at (5) Wilmington 4 p.m. Saturday (15) Chicago Christian at (2) Maroa-Forsyth 2 p.m. Saturday (10) Knoxville vs. (7) Momence (at Bradley-Bourbonnais) Noon Saturday (14) Mendon Unity at (3) Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m. Saturday (11) Bismarck-Henning at (6) Farmington 3 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (16) Quincy Notre Dame at (1) Arthur-Lovington 1 p.m. Saturday (9) Pana at (8) Nashville 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Piasa Southwestern at (4) Athens 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Chester 0 at (5) Red Bud 7 Final (OT) (15) Trenton-Wesclin at (2) Shelbyville 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Vandalia at (7) Lawrenceville 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Auburn at (3) Johnston City 2 p.m. Saturday (11) Breese Mater Dei at (6) White County 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Chicago Noble/Hansberry at (1) Byron 1 p.m. Saturday (9) Peotone at (8) Chicago Crane 1 p.m. Saturday (13) Stillman Valley 21 at (4) Chicago Noble/Johnson 20 Final (12) Oregon at (5) Du-Pec 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Paxton-Buckley-Loda at (2) Princeton 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Monmouth-Roseville 35 at (7) North Boone 14 Final (14) Prairie Central at (3) North Lawndale Charter Noon Saturday (11) Eureka 6 at (6) Montini 48 Final South Bracket (16) Monticello at (1) DuQuoin 2 p.m. Saturday (9) Tolono Unity at (8) Williamsville 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Benton at (4) Mt. Carmel 2 p.m. Saturday (12) Clinton at (5) Sullivan-Okaw Valley 1:30 p.m. Saturday (15) Fairfield at (2) Greenville 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Litchfield at (7) Stanford Olympia 1 p.m. Saturday (14) Paris at (3) Roxana 3 p.m. Saturday (11) Carlinville at (6) St. Joseph Ogden 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Chicago Agricultural Science at (1) Chicago Dyett 11 a.m. Saturday (9) Norridge Ridgewood 34 at (8) Sandwich 49 Final (13) Chicago Phoenix 0 at (4) Wheaton Academy 68 Final (12) St. Viator 14 at (5) Richmond-Burton 0 Final (15) Phillips at (2) Boylan Catholic 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Geneseo at (7) IC Catholic 5 p.m. Saturday (14) Plano 7 at (3) Dixon 10 Final (11) St. Laurence at (6) Chicago Vocational 6 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (16) Lincoln 14 at (1) Rochester 59 Final (9) Normal University 0 at (8) Coal City 44 Final (13) Cahokia at (4) Breese Central 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Effingham at (5) Mt. Zion 2:30 p.m. Saturday (15) Taylorville at (2) Murphysboro 3 p.m. Saturday (10) Freeburg at (7) Charleston 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Peoria Notre Dame 28 at (3) Kewanee 13 Final (11) Harrisburg at (6) Carterville 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Sterling at (1) Chicago Payton 4 p.m. Saturday (9) Rochelle at (8) St. Francis 7:30 p.m. Friday (13) Chicago Corliss at (4) Chicago Morgan Park 2:30 p.m. Saturday (12) Evergreen Park 13 at (5) Sycamore 42 Final (15) Nazareth at (2) Prairie Ridge 2 p.m. Saturday (10) Chicago Noble/UIC 0 at (7) Glenbard South 54 Final (14) Chicago Englewood STEM 8 at (3) Antioch 63 Final (11) Chicago Lindblom 14 at (6) Carmel 69 Final South Bracket (16) Tinley Park 6 at (1) Morris 56 Final (9) Sacred Heart-Griffin at (8) Thornton Fractional North 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Troy Triad 20 at (4) Mahomet Seymour 19 Final (12) Joliet Catholic 40 at (5) Peoria 16 Final (15) Providence Catholic at (2) Morton 2 p.m. Saturday (10) Hillcrest at (7) Carbondale 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Mt. Vernon at (3) Highland 1 p.m. Saturday (11) Decatur MacArthur at (6) Metamora 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Crystal Lake Central 7 at (1) Lake Zurich 21 Final (9) Kaneland 56 at (8) Riverside-Brookfield 20 Final (13) Chicago Amundsen at (4) Belvidere North 7:15 p.m. Friday (12) Grant at (5) Wauconda 5 p.m. Saturday (15) Lake Forest at (2) Lake View 11 a.m. Saturday (10) Chicago Senn 8 at (7) Geneva 50 Final (14) Libertyville 6 at (3) Cary-Grove 49 Final (11) Highland Park at (6) Chicago Mather 2:30 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (16) Bremen 6 at (1) Kankakee 29 Final (9) Dunlap 41 at (8) Blue Island Eisenhower 42 Final (2OT) (13) Lemont at (4) East St. Louis 3 p.m. Saturday (12) Chicago Simeon at (5) Normal Community West 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Danville 14 at (2) Washington 59 Final (10) Champaign Centennial at (7) Crete-Monee 1 p.m. Saturday (14) Chicago Hubbard 7 at (3) Oak Lawn Richards 55 Final (11) Bloomington at (6) Chatham Glenwood 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 7A

Time, Date (32) Argo 0 at (1) Normal Community 43 Final (17) St. Charles North at (16) Bradley-Bourbonnais 6 p.m. Saturday (25) Addison-Trail 21 at (8) Chicago Lincoln Park 18 Final (24) Harlem 0 at (9) Glenbard East 24 Final (29) Wheaton Warrenville South at (4) Hersey 6 p.m. Saturday (20) Chicago Kenwood 13 at (13) Downers Grove North 42 Final (28) Collinsville at (5) Maine West 3 p.m. Saturday (21) Hoffman Estates 14 at (12) Lincoln-Way West 40 Final (31) Auburn at (2) Hononegah 1 p.m. Saturday (18) Yorkville 13 at (15) Willowbrook 21 Final (26) Brother Rice 0 at (7) Batavia 46 Final (23) Jacobs 14 at (10) Lincoln-Way Central 23 Final (30) West Chicago at (3) Quincy 2 p.m. Saturday (19) Wheaton North 34 at (14) Chicago Whitney Young 0 Final (27) St. Rita 10 at (6) Mount Carmel 39 Final (22) Buffalo Grove 20 at (11) Prospect 46 Final

Class 8A