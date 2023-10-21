High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

St. Francis 35, Nazareth 17: Alessio Milivojevic threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and St. Francis scored on its first four second-half possessions and went on to beat Nazareth 35-17.

Downers Grove South 46, Addison Trail 20: Deon Davis rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, Kayden Smith scored three TDs and Downers Grove South’s offense exploded for six TDs in the first half and went on to beat Addison Trail 46-20 to clinch its second straight outright West Suburban Gold title.

IC Catholic Prep 42, Fenwick 9: Dennis Mandala connected with Eric Karner on an 81-yard score on the first play from scrimmage and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, and IC Catholic Prep overwhelmed Fenwick 42-9 to knock the Friars out of playoff contention.

Wheaton Warrenville South 24, St. Charles East 3: Senior tailback Matthew Crider rushed for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4, 4-3) punched its ticket to the postseason with a 24-3 victory over St. Charles East.

Wheaton Academy 43, Marian Central 33: Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur grabbed 21 catches for 183 yards and three scores, but it wasn’t enough for the Hurricanes in a 43-33 loss to Wheaton Academy on Friday. Marian fell a win short of its first playoff appearance since 2017.

Providence 35, Benet 28: Freshman defensive back Jaylen McMiller had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, to lead the Celtics to a 35-28 win, while sophomore QB Leo Slepski was 9 of 14 for 192 yards and 3 TDs

Downers Grove North 35, Hinsdale Central 12

Glenbard West 48, Oak Park-River Forest 8

Montini 24, St. Laurence 17

Willowbrook 49, Leyden 12

Lyons 63, Proviso East 7

Wheaton North 42, Lake Park 7

York 43, Proviso West 12