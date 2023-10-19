The Times Week 9 previews: Playoff seeding on the line for Marquette, Seneca, Sandwich, FCW

Here is a look at Week 9 games across The Times coverage area.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

Ottawa (3-5, 1-4) at Woodstock (2-6, 1-4)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last meeting: Ottawa 34, Woodstock 9 (2022)

About the Pirates: Ottawa had hoped this would be their win-and-get-in chance, but Week 1′s 33-20 loss to Plano, Week 7′s 24-19 defeat at the hands of La Salle-Peru and the Pirates’ middle-of-the-road 35 playoff points heading into this weekend make Saturday’s regular-season finale a full-on season finale. The Pirates have the pieces to close out 2023 on a winning note, however, including leading passer Colby Mortenson (906 yards, eight TDs passing; 162 yards, 4 TDs rushing), fill-in QB Weston Averkamp (121 rushing yards last week against Morris), five receivers with 14 receptions and featured running back Ryder Miller (512 yards, six TDs) in his high school finale.

About the Blue Streaks: After starting the season 0-5, Woodstock has won two of its past three. That includes Week 6′s 17-14 stunning victory over La Salle-Peru, which served as a critical blow to the Cavaliers’ playoff hopes a week before the Cavs dealt a similar strike to Ottawa’s. After a 48-7 loss at Morris, the Blue Streaks rebounded last week with a 21-0 blanking of Johnsburg. Dual running backs Max Miller (514 yards) and Landen Stoltz (446 yards) lead Woodstock’s run-first attack, while with 223 points allowed, the Blue Streaks’ defense has given up the second most in the KR/I-8 ahead of only Ottawa’s 243.

Friday Night Drive pick: Ottawa

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 CROSSOVER

Sandwich (5-3) at Woodstock North (2-6)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: First meeting

About the Indians: The magical 5-1 start to the season has faded a bit for Sandwich after back-to-back losses the past two weeks – 40-13 to Rochelle and 38-31 to Marengo. Guaranteed to reach at least 39 playoff points, however, barring some really unexpected results around the state this weekend, the Indians look to be locked in for their first trip to the playoffs since 2013. It would be nice to build back some momentum heading into Week 10, however, with featured wing-T RB Simeion Harris and the Indians eager to recapture their early-season form and success.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North put a bit of a scare into Kaneland last week with a long scoring drive to open the game, but it ended with the Thunder taking their third consecutive defeat, 28-7. While there have been a couple of blowouts against the KR/I-8′s top teams, Woodstock North has been competitive, including an 11-point loss to 4-4 La Salle-Peru and a one-point loss to three-win Ottawa. QB Landan Creighton has a big arm and looks to find the explosive WR Maxwell Dennison when not handing the ball to physical RB Kaden Combs.

FND pick: Sandwich

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Wilmington (7-1, 6-0) at Streator (2-6, 1-5)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Wilmington 57, Streator 6 (2022)

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats for all intents and purposes wrapped up the ICE Conference title two weeks ago with a surprisingly decisive 28-0 shutout of fellow playoff team Coal City and followed that with last week’s 56-13 smashing of 4-4 Manteno. The defense has not given up more than two touchdowns in a game since Week 1′s 27-21 loss at still-undefeated Seneca, allowing only six points per game over that stretch, while the Wildcats’ vaunted rushing attack – led by RBs Kyle Farrell and Ryan Kettman – rang up 345 yards against a tough Coal City defense and is averaging 37.9 points a game. A win likely means a first-round playoff home game, so Wilmington still has something to play for.

About the Bulldogs: Other than a difficult two-week stretch with lopsided losses to Ottawa and Coal City, Streator has been in most of its games and piled up points led by the potent connection of QB Christian Benning and WR Matt Williamson. The Bulldogs have put up 54, 32 and 36 points the past three weeks. Unfortunately, their defense has surrendered 21, 36 and 42 in those games, with the lone win in that stretch in Week 6 over Lisle. For Streator to entertain any ideas of finishing its season with a victory in this one, that defense will have to play much better than it has in allowing 37.3 points per game this season. Benning will add to his school passing yards record in this, his high school football finale.

FND pick: Wilmington

CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE

Marquette (6-2, 5-1) at Dwight/GSW (5-3, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Marquette 40, Dwight 14 (2019)

About the Crusaders: Marquette enters its regular-season finale with its 11th consecutive playoff appearance in hand but likely needing a win to have even a chance at a first-round home game in the Class 1A bracket. The Crusaders, as always, do most of their damage on the ground, where as a team they’re averaging 385.8 yards per game, led by a four-man attack featuring Payton Gutierrez (567 yards), Jacob Smith (558), Pete McGrath (442) and Grant Dose (336). The Crusaders have some experience in close games in recent weeks, winning by 12 over Ridgewood and by 14 over St. Bede on both sides of a 22-point loss to league-champion Seneca. This is the teams’ first meeting since Week 1 of 2019, when Marquette was in the now-defunct Northeastern Athletic Conference and Dwight was a member of the now-defunct Sangamon Valley.

About the Trojans: The Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington football program has come a long way since these teams’ last meeting and is knocking on the door of its first playoff appearance since 2018. But even with five wins, its relatively low number of playoff points (31) could make getting a berth a close thing if the Trojans lose this one. QB Conner Telford is the straw that stirs the drink for Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, which, in addition to its five wins, has two losses (20-19 to Fieldcrest in Week 1, 31-28 to St. Bede in Week 7) by three or fewer points and has lost two straight after a five-game winning streak.

FND pick: Marquette

St. Bede (5-3, 4-2) at Seneca (8-0, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Seneca 20, St. Bede 0 (1996)

About the Bruins: St. Bede is coming off a 34-20 loss to Marquette in the rivals’ first meeting in 12 years. The Bruins will play Seneca for the first time in 27 years this week. Against Marquette, QB Max Bray completed 18 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns – a 64-yarder to Alex Ankiewicz and a 12-yarder to Carson Riva. Bray also ran for 43 yards and a TD. Halden Hueneburg caught seven passes for 66 yards. The Bruins are scoring 33.8 points per game while allowing 25.1. St. Bede is 1-3 against teams with winning records. The Bedans’ 36 playoff points heading into this game and final floor of 40 means they’re almost certainly heading back to the playoffs regardless of this outcome.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has won 19 regular-season games in a row after last week’s 43-11 victory over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Asher Hamby ran for 120 yards and two TDs last week, while Nathen Neal rushed for 130 yards and two TDs as the Irish gained 332 yards on the ground. The Irish are averaging 43.7 points per game and have scored 27 or more points in every game. Seneca, which has picked up two forfeit wins this season, has held five of six on-field opponents to 13 points or fewer, the exception being Wilmington (7-1) in the Irish’s 27-21 season-opening win. The Irish have wrapped up the inaugural Chicagoland Prairie League championship.

FND pick: Seneca

HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL

Fieldcrest (4-4, 1-2) at LeRoy (7-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 14 (2022)

About the Knights: Fieldcrest brings four wins and a healthy 40 playoff points (opponents’ wins) into Week 9, meaning if the Knights can score a win down in McLean County, they should be a lock to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. There’s even an outside chance of getting in with a loss, but using the Eddie Lorton-centered offense to wear down the Panthers and a Fieldcrest defense that has held its last two opponents (winless Fisher and one-win Alton Marquette) to 12 combined points looks to be the Knights’ best chance of playing in Week 10.

About the Panthers: LeRoy is coming off its first loss of the season, a rough-and-tumble, 8-6 defeat at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley that will likely cost LeRoy the HOIC Small championship. Head coach BJ Zeleznik’s team is in the playoffs with room to spare regardless, though handling the Knights would give LeRoy – which is on the low end of the playoff point spectrum – a much better chance at hosting a first-round playoff game. Prior to last week’s low-scoring affair, QB Bo Zeleznik-led LeRoy had scored 34 or more points in every game going back to its 14-12 win over Moweaqua Central A&M in the season opener.

FND pick: LeRoy

ILLINOIS 8-MAN

FCW (6-2) at Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon (3-5)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Blue Ridge/DLW 38, FCW 22 (2022)

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland has won five straight since back-to-back losses in Weeks 2 and 3 to now 8-0 St. Thomas More and 6-2 Milford-Cissna Park. Other than a tight 15-14 victory two weeks ago at Bushnell-Prairie City, FCW has been absolutely rolling, and for the season – even with its losses and that one-point win included – has been outscoring its opponents by an average score of 40-19. The lightning-and-thunder RB duo of Payton Quaintance and Kesler Collins is coming off a combined 258-yard, six-touchdown performance in the Falcons’ 42-6 stomping of South Beloit.

About the Knights: QB T.J. Smith doesn’t throw often for the run-heavy Knights, who this season have balanced out the carries between four running backs – Landen Slade, Joey Cole, Matt Schumacher and Cole Pemble. That rushing attack has been strong enough for the Blue Ridge co-op to score 30 or more points in three of its seven played games, including back-to-back wins in Weeks 2 and 3 over St. Anne and Metro-East Lutheran. The defense has been all right, allowing 28.4 points per game, and should be rested after last week’s forfeit win over Danville Schlarman.

FND pick: FCW