The Times Area Roundup: FCW, Seneca score lopsided Friday night victories

Football
FCW 42, South Beloit 6: In rural Streator on Friday at Woodland’s homecoming, host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland won a matchup of five-win, eight-man football teams, pulling away with 21 third-quarter points for the decisive victory to move to 6-2. The win guarantees FCW a playoff spot in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association field.
FCW led 21-6 at halftime.
Payton Quaintance ran for 170 yards and touchdowns from 26, 5, 56 and 18 yards to lead the Falcons attack, backed by Kesler Collins’ 88 yards and two touchdowns. Seth Jones was 2-for-2 passing for 44 yards. Connor Decker added four successful PAT kicks.
FCW is scheduled to close the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at Farmer City.
Seneca 43, Dwight/GSW 11: At Dwight, the visiting Fighting Irish wrapped up at least a share of the inaugural Chicagoland Prairie League title with the convincing win over the Trojans.
Asher Hamby (120 yards, two touchdowns) and Nathen Neal (130 yards, two touchdowns) rushed into the century club for Seneca, which racked up 332 rushing yards on the night.
The Fighting Irish (8-0 overall, 6-0 Chicagoland Prairie) look to close out their second consecutive undefeated regular season and guarantee themselves a first-round playoff game and the outright league title next Friday at home against St. Bede.
Boys soccer
Somonauk/Leland/Newark 9, Mooseheart 0: At Somonauk in the semifinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the host Bobcats blanked Mooseheart to advance to the championship game against Aurora Central Catholic, a 5-1 winner in Friday’s other semifinal
The championship match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Thursday events
Girls volleyball
Seneca 2, St. Bede 0: At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish defeated the Bruins 25-17, 26-24 on Thursday to win the third-place match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Midland High School. Seneca trailed 23-16 at one point of the second set.
Woodland 2, Putnam County 1: At rural Varna, the Warriors captured the consolation title of the TCC Tournament with a 25-20, 22-25, 29-27 victory over the Panthers.
Streator 2, Lisle 0: At Lisle, the Bulldogs topped the Lions 25-8, 25-22 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
Streator (18-8-1, 7-6) received solid outings from Sonia Proksa (six kills, nine digs), Mya Zavada (two kills, three blocks), Sophia Pence (four kills, seven digs), Emma Rambo (three kills, 16 assists) and Rilee Talty (three aces, eight digs).
Earlville 2, Serena 0: At Serena, the Red Raiders earned a 25-21, 25-19 Little Ten Conference victory over the Huskers.
Earlville was led by Ryleigh Dixon (nine service points), Mady Olson (five kills), Hannah Pfaff (five kills, 12 digs) and Brook Guelde (three kills, 16 digs, 15 assists).
Serena was paced by Jenna Setchell (four blocks, four kills, five points), Paisley Twait (14 digs, three kills), Bella Erpenbach (10 digs), Makayla McNally (four blocks, four kills, three digs) and Macy Mahler (12 assists, eight points).
Somonauk 2, DePue 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats rolled to a 25-4, 25-5 LTC triumph over the Little Giants.
Somonauk (11-10, 4-5) was led by Riley Snider (14 points, five aces), Aubrey Chiavario (11 points, seven aces) Josie Rader (10 points, three aces, two kills) and Haley McCoy (two kills).
Fieldcrest 2, Lexington 0: At Minonk, the Knights defeated the Minutemen 25-23, 25-17 in the Heart of Illinois Conference match to improve to 25-5 overall and 9-3 in league play.
Fieldcrest received great matches from Allie Wiesenhofer (11 kills, 11 digs), Katlin White (six kills). Macy Gochanour (13 assists), Bella Fortner (nine assists, two aces) and Kaylin Rients (three blocks).
Sycamore 2, Ottawa 1: At Kingman Gym, the Spartans used strong net play by Laci Neece and Grace Lichtardt to keep their hopes alive for the Interstate 8 title with a 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 victory over the Pirates on Volley For Veterans Night.
Ottawa was paced by 10 kills and five aces from Ryleigh Stevenson, nine kills from Chey Joachim and four winning swings each from Alyssa Malmassari and Dorsey.
Ottawa (21-7, 4-4) is back in action Saturday at the Mendota Invite.
Boys soccer
Streator 1, La Salle-Peru 0: At the James Street Recreation Area, the Bulldogs topped the Cavaliers in penalty kicks to improve to 8-10-1 on the season.
Streator opens the Class 2A Sterling Regional on Friday at home against Dixon in a quarterfinal match.