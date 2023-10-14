High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Glenbard East 28, Glenbard South 14: Amonte Cook had a receiving and rushing touchdown, Blake Salvino threw for 184 yards and was part of a defense that kept Glenbard South in check and Matthew Larson ran for 177 yards as Glenbard East beat the previously unbeaten Raiders 28-14.

[ Photos: Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South ]

Batavia 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 14: Ryan Boe threw for a touchdown and ran for a TD, and Batavia took advantage of several short fields and limited Wheaton Warrenville South to 48 yards rushing in a 28-14 win to clinch the DuKane Conference championship.

[ Photos: Batavia vs. Wheaton Warrenville South ]

Wheaton Academy 30, Aurora Christian 7: Brett Kasper and Giovanni Spinelli connected on two touchdown passes, and Wheaton Academy scored on four of five second-half possessions to pull away from a halftime tie and beat Aurora Christian 30-7.

Brother Rice 24, Montini 7: Randall Nauden rushed for two touchdowns to lead Brother Rice to a 24-7 win over Montini on Friday night in Chicago.

Hinsdale Central 46, Oak Park-River Forest 13: Riley Contreras threw four TD passes and ran for two for the Red Devils.

Downers Grove South 63, Proviso East 6

Deon Davis ran for two TDs, Keon Maggit scored two TDs, including a 69-yarder and Kayden Smith scored two TDs for the Mustangs.

IC Catholic Prep 55, De La Salle 20

Joey Gliatta ran for three touchdowns and Dennis Mandala threw two TD passes to KJ Parker for the Knights.

Willowbrook 41, Morton 14

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Thornwood 14

Nazareth 42, Marian Catholic 13

DePaul Prep 44, Fenwick 43 (2OT)

Wheaton North 24, Glenbard North 7