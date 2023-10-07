High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Wheaton North 25, Geneva 24: Walker Owens rushed for three touchdowns, including the winning score with 2:35 left, and caught a TD in Wheaton North’s 25-24 win over visiting Geneva.

Glenbard West 28, York 7: Behind a pair of touchdowns from Teyion Oriental and a sterling defensive effort, Glenbard West defeated previously undefeated York 28-7 in Elmhurst to snap the Dukes’ 17-game regular season win streak.

Lyons Township 17, Downers Grove North 7: Danny Carroll rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries, and Lyons Township took advantage of Downers Grove North miscues to beat the Trojans 17-7 for the Lions’ third straight win.

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 8: Matthew Crider and the Wheaton Warrenville South offensive line powered by host Lake Park 31-8 to improve to 4-3 on the year, 3-2 in the DuKane Conference, and 3-1 since Crider’s return to the football field.

Loyola 47, IC Catholic Prep 0: Loyola put on a complete show Friday night, blowing out IC Catholic 47-0, who played without nine of its playmakers.

St. Viator 21, Montini 14: In a CCL/ESCC crossover game that came down to the wire, St. Viator scored with 1:01 remaining and then held off Montini in the final minute to win 21-14.

Glenbard South 48, West Chicago 6: Glenbard South took a 27-6 halftime lead, getting TDs from Johnny Baldauf (47-yard reception), QB Michael Champagn (3-yard run), Saif Kokoszka (fumble recovery in end zone) and Shaun Aderholt (40-yard punt return).

Nazareth 31, Brother Rice 30

Downers Grove South 33, Leyden 14: Deon Davis ran for three TDs, Will Potter threw a TD to Chris Williams and Kayden Smith also scored for the Mustangs.

St. Francis 31, St. Rita 28

Willowbrook 35, Oak Park-River Forest 14

Hinsdale South 52, Proviso East 0