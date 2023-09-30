High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

York 32, Downers Grove North 21: Jake Melion rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns, as York ran past Downers Grove North 32-21 in a matchup of unbeatens in the West Suburban Silver.

[ Photos: Downers Grove North vs. York ]

St. Francis 35, IC Catholic Prep 34: Alessio Milivojevic capped the comeback by hitting DeShaun Williams for the two-point conversion in the end zone to spark St. Francis to an inspiring 35-34 win over IC Catholic in CCL/ESCC Orange play Friday.

[ Photos: IC Catholic Prep vs. St. Francis ]

Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Wheaton North 17: The Tigers recovered a fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage as part of four forced turnovers and held off Wheaton North 20-17 for their first win in the rivalry since 2019.

Glenbard South 14, South Elgin 13: Jack Everett Anderson’s sack of South Elgin reserve quarterback Stewart Williams in the final seconds helped preserve Glenbard South’s first victory over the Storm, as the Raiders snapped South Elgin’s 29-game Upstate Eight Conference win streak with a 14-13 win.

Downers Grove South 29, Hinsdale South 17: Deon Davis ran for 151 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Mustangs win over the Hornets.

Glenbard West 42, Hinsdale Central 21: Jack Moellering ran for two TDs and Mason Ellens had a 60-yard TD run for the Hilltoppers.

Providence 38, Montini 7