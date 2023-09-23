Streator falls to Herscher 27-12 on homecoming

STREATOR - Things couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for Streator in Friday night’s Illinois Central Eight Conference and homecoming game against Herscher at Doug Dieken Stadium.

Bulldogs’ senior quarterback Christian Benning returned to action after missing last week’s game with an injury and tossed an in-stride 50-yard touchdown pass to Matt Williamson down the east sideline on the third play of the contest.

However, from there the Tigers’ defense dug their claws in and held the hosts off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the methodical offense scored four times in wrapping up a 27-12 victory - their first of the season after three close calls in as many weeks.

Streator quarterback Christian Benning runs out-of-bounds as Herscher's Cody Flynn reaches for him at Doug Dieken Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

“The last three weeks there were 8-10 plays that were the difference from us having a chance to come into tonight 3-1,” Herscher head coach Mike Mosier said, his club now 1-4 and 1-2. “But we talked this week about how the focus needs to be on Streator and not the first four weeks and the kids did a great job of doing that. This was a huge confidence boost for everyone in and around our program.

“Streator (1-4, 0-3) runs a ton of offensive formations, so they are a very hard team to gameplan for. I’m more of an offensive head coach and line coach, but I told my defensive coaches that I wanted to go from our 4-4 to a 3-5 defensive front this week. We had a number of kids playing defense for their first time this season, but man did we smarm to the ball all game, and stopping the run has been a struggle for us.”

After Streator’s quick start, Herscher took the lead on its first possession, driving 65 yards on 12 plays, ending with QB Tanner Jones hitting Jack Coutant for a 4-yard TD pass. A bad snap on the PAT attempt was run in by holder Mason Roberts for the 2-point conversion at the 5:34 mark of the opening quarter.

Streator's Isaiah Brown (1) tries to fend off Herscher's Gerritt Osenga (30) and Connor Massie-Devore at Doug Dieken Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

“He’s only a sophomore, but he showed tremendous poise and made some really good decisions when we did go to the passing game,” Mosier said of Jones, who finished 16-of-29 for 110 yards passing and ran for another 31 yards. “He’s gotten better every game for us this season and we are looking forward to how far he can grow.”

Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard again before halftime.

Herscher scored twice in the third quarter, first on a dash around left end by Kenneth Royal, who replaced injured starting running back Alek Draper (18 carries, 71 yards) just before halftime. Royal finished with 112 yards on 20 carries.

“He’s a senior and this is only his second year playing football,” Mosier said of Royal. “He stepped up when we needed him to with Draper going out late in the first half. He was on fire for us and the offensive line played well, really just outstanding for him.”

The second score of the third for the visitors was a 7-yard pass from Jones to Connor Massie-Devore to make it 20-6.

Streator's Tyrese Hendrix and Jordan Lukes (23) team up to take down Herscher's Alex Draper (22) as his teammate, Connor Massie-Devore, tries to assist at Doug Dieken Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

In the fourth, Jones had a TD run from the 2 with just under a minute to play, while Streator scored on a Benning-to-Anthony Mohr 16-yard TD pass with 29 seconds remaining.

Benning finished 17-of-39 for 227 and a pair of TDs and INTs. Williamson had seven receptions for 118 yards, and Mohr six for 89.

Herscher had 335 total yards, including rushing 57 times for 225 yards. Streator finished with 266 yards, but only 39 yards on 12 carries.

Streator's Zach Schultz reaches for a pass at Doug Dieken Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

“I thought our defense was excellent for almost the whole game,” Streator head coach Kyle Tutt said. “We put them in a number of tough positions and I’m not sure what the time of possession was but they were on the field a lot tonight and gave a tremendous effort.

“We knew Herscher was going to force us to throw the ball, but you can’t have eight dropped passes in a game, pro, college, or high school, and expect to win games. We had a number of plays that if we catch the ball it’s either a first down or touchdown, but we let those opportunities slip away.

“You have to give credit to Herscher. They came in here with a great game plan and executed it very well. They played us man-on-man coverages which we like, but we just didn’t win enough of those matchups.”

Next week Herscher hosts Wilmington, while Streator travels to play at Lisle.