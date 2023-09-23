High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

St. Francis 33, Joliet Catholic 28: Alessio Milivojevic threw for 322 yards, and TyVonn Ransom’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left was the game-winner as St. Francis rallied from two touchdowns down to beat Joliet Catholic 33-28.

IC Catholic Prep 28, Marist 21: IC Catholic Prep senior quarterback Dennis Mandala engineered a dramatic ending and Joey Gliatta scored two touchdowns in a four-minute span as the Knights stormed back to beat Marist 28-21 and remain unbeaten.

Batavia 23, Wheaton North 17: Batavia’s offense overcomes two touchdowns called back for penalties to stave off Wheaton North 23-17 in Batavia on Friday.

St. Charles North 42, Wheaton Warrenville South 35 (OT): St. Charles North’s Jake Furtney caught a career-high four touchdown passes, including the game-winning 12-yarder from junior quarterback Ethan Plumb in overtime, as St. Charles North pulled out a 42-35 DuKane Conference victory on the Tigers’ homecoming.

Fenwick 24, Notre Dame 13: Fenwick’s offense regrouped from a slow start and quarterback Marek Hill threw for 323 yards to help the Friars beat Niles Notre Dame 24-13 on Friday in River Grove.

Glenbard South 63, Bartlett 21: Glenbard South put up 42 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Bartlett 63-21.

Glenbard East 41, Streamwood 7: Matt Larson ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns and Blake Salvino threw for 156 yards and two scores in Glenbard East’s 41-7 win over Streamwood.

Downers Grove North 38, Oak Park-River Forest 6: Jake Gregorio ran for 147 yards on 11 carries with a 71-yard TD, Jake Wander had a 45-yard TD run and Owen Lansu threw TD passes of 24 and 35 yards and ran in a score for the Trojans (5-0, 2-0).

Downers Grove South 34, Morton 0

Glenbard West 55, Leyden 13 (Thursday)

Lemont 51, Oak Forest 12

Montini 35, Marian Catholic 26

Willowbrook 37, Hinsdale South 34

York 38, Hinsdale Central 10