Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland scores initial 41 points in triumph over St. Anne

FLANAGAN – After their first road game of the season in Week 4, the Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Falcons were happy to be home Friday, as they welcomed fellow eight-man competitor St. Anne to Flanagan-Cornell High School for homecoming.

The Falcons also played as if they were happy to be home.

“This was a huge win for our kids,” said FCW coach Todd Reed. “They got the job in all three phases. I am so proud of them.”

After struggling to start the game, FCW (3-2) was able to get things together in the first quarter and send the Cardinals to 1-4 on the season after a 41-6 Falcons win.

Kesler Collins got the Falcons going with two first-quarter running scores. The first was a 50-yard scamper at the 7:32 mark, and then Collins added a plunge from 2 yards out on his way to a 142-yard night on 14 carries.

“Kelser is like the Universal Solider in my opinion,” Reed said, “You can play him in any position out there on the field.”

FCW added 14 more points in the second quarter, and this time it was quarterback Seth Jones using his arm. The quarterback tossed a 6-yard pass to Toby Hansen and a 72-yard spiral to Peyton Quaintance with one second left in the half to help give the Falcons a 28-0 lead at the intermission.

The Falcons led 41-0 in the fourth quarter before St. Anne finally got on the board with a touchdown to account for the 41-6 final.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is scheduled to visit Alden-Hebron next Friday.