Suburban Life high school football: Week 3 results; recaps for every game

Lyons 42, Hinsdale Central 17: Ryan Jackson threw three touchdown passes to Travis Stamm and also made a number of key rushing plays in Lyons’ 42-17 win over Hinsdale Central.

Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23: The Falcons rallied from down a touchdown at the half and sprinted past St. Charles North to open DuKane Conference play.

Montini 24, Nazareth 23: Alex Marre set the tone with a 91-yard touchdown run 13 seconds in and Nick Iron blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired in Montini’s thrilling 24-23 win over Nazareth.

York 47, Downers Grove South 7: Luke Mailander caught two touchdowns and Jake Melion ran for 165 yards and two TDs, and York showed no let-up in rolling past Downers Grove South 47-7.

IC Catholic Prep 34, Benet 9: Joey Gliatta rushed for three touchdowns and Gliatta and Aaron Harvey each ran for over 100 yards in IC Catholic Prep’s 34-9 win at Benet.

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0: Notre Dame recruit Cam Williams caught seven passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a TD, and had an interception defensively in Glenbard South’s 35-0 win over Larkin.

Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6: Key defensive Geneva stops coupled with a dominating offense led the Vikings to a 28-6 DuKane Conference win over Wheaton Warrenville South Friday night at Burgess Field.

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0: Arthur Palicki ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more in the Warriors’ win over their district rival.

St. Francis 42, St. Laurence 28

Hinsdale South 28, Leyden 0 (Thursday): Mikey Jefferson ran for 174 yards and two TDs and Langston Love was 15-for-18 with two TDs for the Hornets.