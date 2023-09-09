NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

The Fieldcrest football team scored 22 points in the second quarter to take control Friday in a 36-14 victory over Ridgeview-Lexington in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover in Minonk.

Eddie Lorton ran the ball 38 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Knights, while Brady Ruestman completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Joziah Johnson caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and intercepted three passes for Fieldcrest (2-1).

Kewanee 41, Mendota 0: The Trojans fell to 0-3 on the season with a loss in their Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division opener in Kewanee.

Justin Randolph completed 7 of 12 passes for 54 yards for Mendota, which trailed 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at halftime.

BOYS GOLF

At Sheffield: Landon Birdsly carded a 38 as Bureau Valley finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

Sherrard won with a 158 followed by the Storm (168) and Mendota (170).

Wyatt Novotny shot a 39 for BV, while Landon Smith had a 45 and Collin Stabler added a 46.

Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 41 to lead the Trojans. Brody Hartt (42), Cale Strouss (43) and Dane Doyle (44) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

MEN’S GOLF

At Frankfort: IVCC coach Patrick Guilfoyle earned his first career win at the Governors State University Fall Tune-Up Tournament.

IVCC’s purple team won the tournament with a 312.

Drake Stoudt and Jonathon Cooper led the Eagles as each shot a 75 to tie for third. Dylan Cartwright had a 78 and Carter Fenza added an 84.

The IVCC grey team placed third with a 321, just four strokes behind second place.

Jake Delaney carded a 77 to lead the Eagles, while Connor Noramczyk shot a 79, his collegiate best, Grant Plym had an 82 and Matt Cook contributed an 83.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 4, Milwaukee Area Tech 1: Jasiel Watson scored two goals to lead the Eagles to a victory in Milwaukee.

Tyrese Bajinath had a goal and two assists for IVCC (4-1), while Johnathan Cortez also scored a goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 4, Milwaukee Area Tech 0: Morgan Clements scored a pair of goals as the Eagles won in Milwaukee for their first victory of the season.

Anna Jawarski and Sasha Bruins also scored a goal each for IVCC (1-3).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark def. St. Bede 25-12, 25-15: The Bruins lost a nonconference match in Peru.