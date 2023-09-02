Northwest Herald football roundup for Friday, Sept. 1

Huntley 35, McHenry 6: At McHenry, Senior Haiden Janke rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries as Huntley (2-0, 2-0) finished with 397 yards of total offense in a Fox Valley Conference victory at McCracken Field. Janke’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 78-yard drive to open the game and he scored from 2 and 4 yards in the second half.
Junior quarterback Braylon Bower was 12-for-17 passing for 141 yards and he rushed for 56. Bower’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Witt on fourth-and-12 put the Red Raiders up 14-0 and his 2-yard touchdown run made it 21-0 with 8:15 left in the first half.
McHenry (0-2, 0-2) cut the deficit to 21-6 on the first possession of the second half when junior Jacob Jones (23 carries, 102 yards) scored from 42 yards out.
Marengo 23, Woodstock 21: At Marengo, the host Indians converted big plays in the second half in a win over Woodstock.
Marengo (1-1) quarterback David Lopez threw one touchdown passes and had the clinching interception on defense to lead the Indians. Running back Isaac Anthony had 23 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns to lead the running game. He also had a key fumble recovery in the second half.
Woodstock (0-2) running back Landen Stoltz scored two touchdowns for the Blue Streaks, while Charlie Gilmore hauled in a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Richmond-Burton 25, Quincy Notre Dame 6: At Richmond, the Rockets defense forced three turnovers and made a huge stop on fourth-and-1 in the second half to move to 2-0 on the year.
Junior Logan Garcia had a pick-six for R-B, while Daniel Kalinowski and Luke Johnson also had interceptions.
Offensively, Richmond-Burton received 94 yards and a touchdown from Braxtin Nellessen. He also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from JT Groh. Kalinowski added a 5-yard scoring run.
Jacobs 28, Hampshire 7: At Algonquin, Joey Scrivani rushed for four touchdowns and the Jacobs defense held Hampshire to 125 total yards as the Eagles (1-1, 1-1 FVC) took control in the second half en route to a Fox Valley Conference win.
Scrivani (10 rushes, 56 yards) scored on runs of 3, 20, 1 and 6 yards as the Eagles piled up 286 yards on the ground. T.O. Boddie led all rushers with 100 yards on 10 carries, while Paulie Rudolph added 38 yards on six touches. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime before Jacobs took control in the second half.
Hampshire (1-1, 1-1) played most of the game without star running back Cole Klawikowski, who was injured midway through the second quarter on a fake punt. He did not return and his status was not available after the game. The Whips’ touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Alexander Lazar.
Burlington Central 41, Dundee-Crown 6: At Burlington, the Rockets improved to 1-1 with a FVC win over the Chargers.
Milwaukee Academy of Science 46, Marian Central 39: At Milwaukee, the Hurricanes traveled out of state and suffered a nonconference loss to slip to 0-2.