NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

PERU – The Mercer County football team made the less than two-hour trip to St. Bede looking for its first win of the season after a tough, one-score loss to Monmouth United in Week 1.
The Bruins were looking to build on a season-opening win over state-ranked Tuscola.
The Golden Eagles struck first, led at halftime and led by as many as 32 points in a 38-13 win in a nonconference game at the Academy.
“Credit to them,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “They lost a game that they thought they should have won last week. They wanted this game more than we did.”
Golden Eagles senior quarterback Colby Cox got his team on the scoreboard with a 54-yard scoring strike to William Fredrickson to make the score 6-0 with 3:41 left in the opening quarter.
The Bruins struck right back in the second quarter when senior quarterback Max Bray went in from 9 yards out to tie the game at 6-6.
“We didn’t do what we worked on this week,” Eustice said. “That ultimately falls on me.”
Mercer County started to pull away from there, scoring the next 32 points as Cox scored on touchdown runs of 4, 26 and 9 yards, and also threw a second touchdown pass to Fredrickson, who also picked off a Bray pass (one of four on the night for the Bruin senior) and scampered 48 yards for the pick six.
St. Bede (1-1) was able to end the scoring with 53.3 seconds left in the game when backup quarterback Gino Ferrari scored from 24 yards out, and Ryan Sollman added the PAT kick.
Bray ended the night with 83 yards rushing on 18 carries and was 10 for 15 passing for 99 yards.
Monmouth-Roseville 21, Bureau Valley 14: The Storm scored with 4:37 remaining Friday to tie the game, but Monmouth-Roseville responded with a touchdown with 2:02 left to pull out a 21-14 victory in a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Manlius.
The Storm struck first on a 5-yard touchdown run by Bryce Helms with 7:32 left in the first quarter.
The Titans responded with touchdowns in the second and third quarters to take a 14-7 lead before BV tied it on Elijah Endress’ 29-yard TD run.
M-R scored the winning touchdown on a 52-yard pass from Andrew Myers to Nico Avendano.
Endress finished with 106 yards on 18 carries for the Storm (1-1, 0-1 TRC Mississippi), while Cameron Lemmons ran for 84 yards on 12 attempts, and Helms ran for 22 yards and a TD and completed 6 of 10 passes for 35 yards.
Monmouth-Roseville (1-1, 1-1) ran for 169 yards and passed for 163 yards.
Amboy co-op 80, River Ridge 8: The Clippers cruised to a victory in Hanover.
Amboy (2-0) led 16-0 after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 40 points in the second quarter.
El Paso-Gridley 42, Fieldcrest 8: Eddie Lorton ran for 59 yards and scored the Knights’ lone touchdown in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover loss in El Paso.
Brady Ruestman completed 6 of 9 passes for 38 yards and had two interceptions for the Knights (1-1), who trailed 42-0 before getting on the board with Lorton’s TD run with 4:23 left.
Orion 56, Mendota 8: The Trojans allowed more than 50 points for the second week in a row in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Mendota.
Mendota had an interception and fumble returned for scores while allowing Orion quarterback Kale Filler to throw for four touchdowns.
The Trojans trailed 56-0 before Wyatt Ossman scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter and caught the two-point conversion pass.
Boys golf
At Sheffield: Hall won Bureau County Match Play Championship at Hidden Lake Golf Club, topping Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede.
Landen Plym and Jake Diaz went 2-0 for the Red Devils, while Noah Plym was 1.5-0.5 and Logan Corsolini and Joe Perez were each 1-1.
At Pontiac: Carson Rowe shot a 37 to claim medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Wolf Creek Golf Course.
The Mallards had a 175 to beat Roanoke-Benson (184) and Woodland (202).
Lance Kiesewetter had a 42 for Henry, while Jacob Miller carded a 47 and Ben Meachum added a 49.
Boys soccer
Mendota 7, Orion 0: Cesar Casas scored three goals as the Trojans stayed unbeaten with a win in Mendota.
Isaac Diaz had a pair of goals for the Trojans (8-0-1), while David Casas and Izaiah Nanez scored a goal each. Johan Cortez added a pair of assists.
Earlville 5, Princeton 1: Griffin Cook scored four goals and had an assist as the Red Raiders earned a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Ryan Browder scored Earlville’s other goal, while Trenton Fruit and Easton Fruit each had an assist.
Princeton’s goal came on a penalty kick.
Cross country
At Seneca: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed ninth in 18:12 at the Twilight in the Woods Invitational.
Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado was 59th in 22:57.6.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips placed 28th in 24:42.6. The Knights placed eighth among the 10 teams.