September 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Kendall County high school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game

By Joshua Welge
New Trier at Yorkville Football Yorkville defender Bryce Griffin (28) and fellow teammates bring down New Trier running back Jason McCarey (5) for a loss during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Sandwich 42, Peotone 19: Simeion Harris ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Sandwich beat Peotone and started the year 2-0 in the program’s restart.

Oswego 31, Andrew 7: Oswego junior Jeremiah Cain, plagued by injuries last season, is back – and he came through in a big way Friday with a touchdown catch and interception in the Panthers’ 31-7 win over Andrew.

New Trier 24, Yorkville 10: New Trier had two long touchdowns on consecutive plays, and went on to a 24-10 win over Yorkville to spoil the Foxes’ home opener.

Plano 29, Manteno 0: Waleed Johnson ran for 210 yards on 18 carries with a 64-yard touchdown, and also caught four passes for 51 yards and a TD from Armando Martinez for Plano (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime and pulled away with two more TDs in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln-Way West 20, Oswego East 18: Zach Hermanson kicked a 24-yard field goal and Braden Erwin’s second interception sealed the win for the Warriors (2-0), who dropped the Wolves to 0-2.