High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

York 42, Nazareth 13: Sean Winton threw four touchdown passes, three during York’s 28-point second quarter, and the Dukes went on to beat Nazareth 42-13.

Downers Grove North 35, Downers Grove South 13: Noah Battle scored three of his career-high four TDs in the second half, and the Trojans pulled away for a 35-13 crosstown win.

Lyons Township 13, Wheaton Warrenville South 0: Jack McQueeney scored both touchdowns Friday, including one rushing, and contributed to a great defensive effort that lifted the Lions to a 13-0 victory over visiting Wheaton Warrenville South.

St. Francis 42, Sterling 28: Ball State commit and senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic threw four TD passes and ran for a score, and the Spartans scored 28 second-half points to pull away for a win at Sterling.

Willowbrook 27, Glenbard North 14: Senior quarterback Arthur Palicki threw for three touchdowns and ran for one, and Willowbrook rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Glenbard North 27-14.

South Elgin 17, Glenbard East 14: John Ginnan’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Ishmael George in the final seconds gave South Elgin a 17-14 victory over Glenbard East to keep the Storm’s Upstate Eight Conference winning streak alive.

Lockport 37, Wheaton North 22: Lockport took the lead in the first 10 seconds and never looked back, as the Porters came away with a 37-22 victory over Wheaton North.

Geneva 21, Lemont 10: Geneva beat Lemont 21-10 to advance to 2-0 this season, with third-down conversions playing a key role.

Wheaton Academy 41, St. Charles East 23: Wheaton Academy scored 21 points off of six St. Charles East turnovers, and the Warriors erased a halftime deficit and went on to a 41-23 win over the Saints.

IC Catholic Prep 34, Orr 0

Benet 38, Moline 7

Bolingbrook 39, Hinsdale Central 32

Montini 44, Hillcrest 24

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Hinsdale South 27

Niles West 41, Morton 0

Westmont 27, Prosser 21

Glenbard South 56, Fenton 0