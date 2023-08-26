SVM football roundup: Newman avenges 2022 losses to Rockridge; Polo, Milledgeville win big

Newman 12, Rockridge 7: At Rockridge, the Comets won a nail-biter against the Rockets.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Bushman connected with senior wide receiver Isaiah Williams on a 3-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left to win the game.

Newman’s Brady Grennan gave the Comets a 6-0 lead in the first minute with a pick-6.

The Rockets answered Grennan’s score with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Cullen Schwigen to Landon Wheatley in the second quarter, but couldn’t close the deal in the fourth quarter.

Bushman finished 12 for 24 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Lena-Winslow 68, West Carroll 0: The Panthers scored 48 first-half points and rolled to a shutout win over the Thunder.

Nick Tippett rushed for 73 yards and a team-leading two rushing touchdowns for Lena-Winslow.

West Carroll was held to 12 yards of total offense.

Eight-man football

Polo 62, Peoria Heights 14: Quarterback Brock Soltow accounted for four total touchdowns – one passing and three rushing – as the Marcos dismantled the Patriots.

Soltow hit Noah Dewey on a 38-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter and found the end zone on runs of 8, 1 and 6 yards. He racked up 110 rushing yards on 14 carries, and went 2 for 3 passing for 61 yards.

Dewey also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown, and Carter Merdian threw and rushed for touchdowns. Merdian’s touchdown pass was a 40-yarder to Billy Lowry, and his rushing score was an 11-yarder. Delo Fernandez added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries for Polo.

Peoria Heights’ Camron Williams scored two kickoff return touchdowns.

Milledgeville 48, River Ridge 0: Connor Nye accounted for five total touchdowns, 61 rushing yards and 129 passing yards as the Missiles steamrolled the Wildcats.

Connor Nye threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Konner Johnson, a 25-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Nye, and rushed for two 1-yard touchdowns and one 2-yard touchdown.

Spencer Nye added a 22-yard rushing touchdown and a safety.