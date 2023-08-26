NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Eddie Lorton ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the Fieldcrest football team held on for a 20-19 victory over Dwight in a nonconference game in Minonk, snapping a 17-game on the field losing streak.

The Knights’ last win was a 45-14 victory over El Paso-Gridley on April 9, 2021.

On Friday, the Knights led 6-0 after the first quarter, 12-0 at halftime and 20-6 after three quarters before holding off a Trojans’ rally in the fourth.

Dwight scored to pull within a point with 1:22 left in the game, but the Knights stopped the conversion.

Bureau Valley 26, Erie-Propehtstown 7: Elijah Endress scored three touchdowns to help the Storm to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Erie.

Endress ran for TDs of 5 and 2 yards and caught a TD pass from QB Bryce Helms, who also ran for a 20-yard TD with 2:48 left to seal the win.

The Storm outscored the Panthers 19-0 in the second half.

Princeton 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Casey Etheridge ran for 234 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Monmouth.

Etheridge ran for a 42-yard TD run on the first play for scrimmage then added runs of 4, 93 and 18 yards.

Will Lott threw a pair of touchdown passes - a 63-yarder to Noah LaPorter and a 20-yarder to Ace Christiansen.

The Tigers led 19-0 at halftime.

Amboy co-op 46, Unity Christian 0: Eddie Jones connected for touchdowns - both to Brennan Blaine - on his only two pass attempts Friday as the Clippers, who are ranked No. 1 in 8-man football, rolled to a season-opening win in Amboy.

Landon Whelchel ran for 66 yards, a touchdown and four two-point conversions, while Josh Mckendry ran once for a 65-yard TD.

The Clippers led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter and 40-0 at halftime.

Morrison 54, Mendota 0: Morrison fullback Carson Strating took the first play from scrimmage 55 yards to the end zone in the first 11 seconds of play as the Mustangs routed the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Morrison.

The Trojans, led by quarterback Justin Randolph, tried to answer back with a long series that fell short of scoring on the Morrison 5-yard line.

The Mustangs continued to dominate on offense, with Chase Newman scoring two touchdowns, one off an interception for 50 yards and a 34-yard rushing score all in the first quarter.

Morrison continued to round up the scores with rushing touchdowns from Brady Anderson scoring twice, and Camden Prius and Reynolds Reavy each rushing for one in an effort that ended with a running clock.

BOYS SOCCER

At Earlville: Ishmael Meijia and Antonio Martinez each had a goal and an assist as La Salle-Peru defeated DePue-Hall 2-1 in Earlville’s War on 34 Tournament.

Earlville beat Kewanee 4-1 behind two goals from Trenton Fruit, a goal and an assist from Griffin Cook and a goal fro Michael Clemens.

On Saturday, L-P will play the winner of Morris-Pecatonia, while Earlville will face Westminster.

At Oregon: Mendota played Woodstock to a 0-0 tie and received a forfeit win from Hinckley-Big Rock on the first day of the Oregon tournament.

Mateo Goy made four saves against Woodstock.

The Trojans play Oregon at 10 a.m. Saturday and Riverdale at 11:30 a.m. before a placement game at 1 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

At Port Byron: Hall placed sixth and St. Bede finished seventh at Riverdale’s Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational at Byron Hills Golf Course.

The Red Devils carded a 326 and the Bruins scored a 336.

Hall’s Landen Plym tied for second individually with a 71, while St. Bede’s Ryan Slingsby tied for seventh with a 72.

Also scoring for Hall were Jacob Diaz (82), Noah Plym (85) and Joseph Perez (88).

Rounding out the scores for St. Bede were Logan Potthoff (83), Luke Tunnell (89) and Zach Husser (92).

THURSDAY RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Mendota def. Amboy 25-12, 25-21: Maddy Becker had 18 assists and five digs to lead Mendota to a 25-12, 25-21 victory over Amboy in a nonconference match in Mendota.

Lilly Leifheit had 22 digs and three aces for the Spikers (1-1), while Reanna Brand contributed six kills and two blocks, Kirby Bond had five kills and a block and Ana Ramirez added 10 digs and an ace.

Putnam County def. Midland 25-7, 25-23: Megan Wasilewski had 23 assists, nine points and two digs to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Ava Hatton had eight kills and seven digs for Putnam County (2-1, 1-0 TCC), while Maggie Richetta had eight kills, six digs and two blocks.

Earlville def. Yorkville Christian 25-16, 25-11: Hannah Pfaff had nine digs, eight points, one ace and five kills to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Brooklyn Guelde had 15 assists and four kills, Ryleigh Dixon served 10 points and four aces, Nevaeh Sansone contributed seven kills and five digs and Bailey Miller put down five kills for Earlville (2-0).

Annawan def. Bureau Valley 22-25, 25-16, 25-11: Emma Stabler put down nine kills and had four digs and three points as the Storm fell in a nonconference match in Manlius.

Kate Salisbury had nine assists, five kills, three digs, three points and two blocks for BV.