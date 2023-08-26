High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove North 27, St. Francis 22: Noah Battle’s 4-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining, his second TD of the game, rallies Downers Grove North to a 27-22 win at St. Francis.

York 35, Glenbrook South 17: Sean Winton threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as York’s starting quarterback, and the Dukes won their opener 35-17 at Glenbrook South.

Wheaton North 23, Downers Grove South 7: Sophomore linebacker Shane Diericx had a fumble recovery and interception, and Wheaton North’s inspired defensive effort led the Falcons to a 23-7 win at Downers Grove South.

Naperville Central 14, Hinsdale Central 10: The Redhawks picked off a pair of passes, recorded a game-saving stop late, and blanked the Red Devils in the second half to prevail 14-10 in Friday’s season-opening nonconference battle.

Glenbard East 42, Larkin 0: Blake Salvino threw four second-quarter touchdowns, and Glenbard East went on to a 42-0 win over Larkin.

Prospect 24, Lyons Township 10: Noah Easter shook off a rough start, running for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Prospect rallied from a three-point halftime to beat visiting Lyons 24-10.

Kankakee 33, Nazareth 26

Notre Dame 15, Willowbrook 12

Riverside-Brookfield 42, Morton 13

Glenbard South 56, East Aurora 21

Montini 56, Westinghouse 12

IC Catholic Prep 47, Bowman 0