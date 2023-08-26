August 26, 2023
High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

By Joshua Welge
Downer's Grove North's Owen Lansu looks to advance the ball against St. Francis on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Wheaton. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Downers Grove North 27, St. Francis 22: Noah Battle’s 4-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining, his second TD of the game, rallies Downers Grove North to a 27-22 win at St. Francis.

York 35, Glenbrook South 17: Sean Winton threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as York’s starting quarterback, and the Dukes won their opener 35-17 at Glenbrook South.

Wheaton North 23, Downers Grove South 7: Sophomore linebacker Shane Diericx had a fumble recovery and interception, and Wheaton North’s inspired defensive effort led the Falcons to a 23-7 win at Downers Grove South.

Naperville Central 14, Hinsdale Central 10: The Redhawks picked off a pair of passes, recorded a game-saving stop late, and blanked the Red Devils in the second half to prevail 14-10 in Friday’s season-opening nonconference battle.

Glenbard East 42, Larkin 0: Blake Salvino threw four second-quarter touchdowns, and Glenbard East went on to a 42-0 win over Larkin.

Prospect 24, Lyons Township 10: Noah Easter shook off a rough start, running for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Prospect rallied from a three-point halftime to beat visiting Lyons 24-10.

Kankakee 33, Nazareth 26

Notre Dame 15, Willowbrook 12

Riverside-Brookfield 42, Morton 13

Glenbard South 56, East Aurora 21

Montini 56, Westinghouse 12

IC Catholic Prep 47, Bowman 0